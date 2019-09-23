OTHS girls cross country team impresses at Peoria event

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The OTHS girls cross country team traveled to Peoria on Saturday to compete in the Richard Spring Invitational.

This meet is run on the famed Detwiler Park state meet course. Overall, 66 of the top teams competed including a team from California. The varsity Panthers girls had a strong showing finishing in 11th place.

They were once again led by a standout performance from sophomore Peyton Schieppe. She continued her outstanding season with an 11th place finish out of 454 runners and a time of 17:30.9. Juniors Julia Monson and Sophia Parker finished in 51st and 95th, respectively.

They were followed by seniors Kaitlyn Walker and Emma Jordan, junior Maddy Vorce and senior Kimberly Davenport. The Panthers did well in the open race paced by senior Sophie Wichlac’s 36th place in a field of 584 runners.

She was followed by juniors Sophie Moffett in 44th and Olivia Ori in 61st. The top three performances in the freshman/sophomore race were freshman Elly Parks in 87th, sophomore Olivia Anderson in 80th and freshman Madeline Ahlf in 143rd.

The girls now take a week off from competition. The varsity team next compete with the top-24 girls traveling to the Wheaton North Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5. The JV team, meanwhile, next competes Tuesday, Oct. 2, in the Triad JV Invitational.