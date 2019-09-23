OTHS boys cross country team posts strong outing in Peoria

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The O’Fallon Township High School boys varsity cross country team had a solid performance Saturday in the Richard Spring Cross Country Invitational at Peoria’s Detweiller Park, placing 22nd in a field of 63 teams.

Junior Nick Edwards raced to a 89th place finish in a field of 443 runners in a time or 15:57 time over 3 miles. Senior Chris Wichlac placed 102nd with a time of 16:04. Jack Peterson placed 156th with a time of 16:28, and Braden Gaab and Nico Parker rounded out O’Fallon’s top five runners.

Alex Tillock and Nick Novy ran as the Panthers sixth and seventh runners for the varsity squad. The freshman/sophomore team placed 25th out of 53 teams. Sophomore Peyton Mueller was O’Fallon’s top finisher, crossing the line in 16:31 good for 27th place among 359 competitors.

Sophomore Blake Westrater was clocked in 17:37 and freshman Aidan Cutter ran a time of 18:00 over the 3-mile course. Other Panther runners in the freshman/sophomore race were Ethan Nieroda, Aiden Arney, Dominic Goetz, and Joel Boedeker.

Senior Tristen Fornes led all Panther runners in the open race with his 69th place showing in a field of 673 runners. Ben McCoy, Garrett Roumpos, Keagan Kanizar, and Thomas Estrada were O’Fallon’s top five runners in the open race.

Next up for the Panthers is the Parkway West Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5.