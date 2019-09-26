Retired O’Fallon journalist to be named ‘living legend’

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Three veteran journalists – photographer Odell Mitchell Jr., of O’Fallon, producer Ruth Ezell, and food columnist Cleora Hughes – will be recognized by the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists as media icons for their outstanding careers.

The Living Legends Award celebration will begin with a 6 p.m. reception followed by a 7 p.m. program Saturday, Oct. 19, at IL Monastero, 3050 Olive St. in Midtown. Tickets are $40 each and may be purchased online through Eventbrite or from any member.

“We are excited to highlight the work of these three journalism champions who have made their respective marks on the profession and set the stage for many of us to follow,’’ said Carol Daniel, GSLABJ president. “They represent more than 100 years of dedicated service to our community and to the organization.”

Mitchell became interested in photography at age 17 when an older brother brought a camera home from Vietnam. Mitchell received a bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communications from Iowa State University and began his professional career as a staff photographer at the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville.

He retired after 25 years from an award-winning photography career at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and now focuses on his freelance photography business and teaching.