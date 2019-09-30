O’Fallon Around Town, Oct. 3 edition

Vine Street Market in O’Fallon Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon.

Thursday, Oct. 3:

▪ Best Fall Festival Ever — 2-4 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Yard games with prizes, chili dogs, apple cider and more. Entertainment: “Tribute to Johnny Cash by Bill Forness.” Brings friends and family. Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. In “Finding Family at the O’Fallon History Museum,” O’Fallon Historical Society President Brian Keller talks about the wide variety of materials available at the O’Fallon History Museum that can help in research on family that lived in the O’Fallon/Shiloh area. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Looking Glass Prairie Chapter — 7 p.m. Shiloh Senior Center, 7 Park Drive, Shiloh. Program: Prevention of Domestic Violence by Melissa Tutterow.

Friday, Oct. 4:

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Friday at the Movies — 11 a.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Viewing of a classic horror film (1953) starring Vincent Price and Carolyn Jones. Refreshments. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Local History Presentation — 1 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. In honor of the 15th Anniversary of the Glen Carbon Centennial Library building, the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum will give a presentation on our local history. There will be cake and refreshments available. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3:30-7 p.m. Skyline Church, 870 Milburn Road, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, Oct. 5:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4-8 p.m. Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Dinners featuring tasty home-baked Greek entrees, pastries served in the casual and friendly atmosphere of the church hall. Lenten dishes are available. Open to the public. Carry-out available. 618-277-0330.

▪ Emma L. Wilson King Foundation Gala — 6 p.m. The Regency West Conference Center, Tuscany Ballroom, Hilton Garden Inn, 400 Regency Park Drive, O’Fallon. 6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner and program. Attire: Semi-formal. For gala and ticket information: 866-766-1991 or emmalkingfoundation.org

▪ St. Louis Classical Guitar Great Artist Guitar Series: Lily Afshar — 8-10:30 p.m. Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Who better to kick off the celebration of women in classical guitar than the first woman in the world to be awarded a Doctor of Music in Guitar Performance? Dr. Lily Afshar holds this claim to fame alongside her long list of equally as impressive accolades. Originally from Iran, her performance will feature Persian and Azerbaijani Ballads which are sure to delight. For tickets and information: stlclassicalguitar.org

Saturday, Oct. 5, & Sunday, Oct. 6:

▪ Tightrope: A Biblical Response to Today’s Most Divisive Issues — 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Cornerstone Christian Church - Shiloh Campus, 775 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Cornerstone Christian Church - O’Fallon Campus, Carriel Junior High, 451 N. 7 Hills Road, O’Fallon. The first in a six-week series covering topics that may cause tension between what God says and what popular culture holds true. This week’s topic: Mental Health. onecornerstone.org/Tightrope

Monday, Oct. 7:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Plethora of Pens — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. A monthly writing group focusing on different aspects of writing every month. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, Oct. 8:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., SLU Conference Room, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

Wednesday, Oct. 9:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1019 meeting — Noon. Meeting room at the Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. Buffet opens at 11 a.m. Guests are always welcome. For more info, contact NARFE President Deane Richter at 618-526-7932 or visit www.narfe.org/chapter1019.

Thursday, Oct. 10:

▪ Medicare Open Enrollment Presentation — 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Missy Schmidtke from AGESMART is a benefit enrollment specialist who will speak about the Medicare open enrollment process. Refreshments provided. 618-624-9900.

▪ 15th annual Men’s Wild Game Dinner — 6:30 p.m. First Baptist Church gymnasium, 1111 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Pre-dinner activities will include a car show and various activities for boys beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for men and $15 for boys 10 and under, available at the church’s bookstore or online at fbcofallon.org/events/wgd. Expect generous offerings of hunter-related door prizes. Plan ahead as this feast is usually a sellout.

Thursday, Oct. 17, & Thursday, Oct. 24:

▪ Understanding Birth Class — 6:30-9 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Two-day class designed to assist parents-to-be in the journey through pregnancy and birth. Cost: $30. Participants encouraged to register before the fifth month of pregnancy. To register: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

Friday, Oct. 18:

▪ SWIC Dine & Dash — 4-9 p.m. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Help support Southwestern Illinois College scholarships, check out some cool classic cars, grab a bite to eat from a food truck and listen to music. A 5K Run/Walk begins at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit SWIC Student Scholarships and support academic programs. For more information: swic.edu/foundation

Thursday, Oct. 24:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline: Friday, Oct. 18. 618-632-4415.