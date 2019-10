OTHS girls tennis team stays hot, posts multiple victories

SHARE COPY LINK

Here is a rundown of several recent matches won by the O’Fallon Township High School girls tennis team.

Sept. 23 vs. Triad High School

O’Fallon 3, Triad 0

Singles

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No. 1 Miley Brunner (O) def. Evelyn Wells (T) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Kate Macaluso (O) def. Haley Jackson (T) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 3 Danielle Warren - Brooke Holland (O) def. Darian Liley - Kylie Triplo (T) 6-4, 6-1

Sept. 23 vs. Sacred Heart Griffin High School

O’Fallon 3, Sacred Heart Griffin 0

Singles

No. 1 Ali Mueller (O) def. Agnes Cross (S) 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 Megan Mueller (O) def. Sophie Reimers (S) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Miley Brunner - Kate Macaluso (O) def. Nicole Williams - Claire Daily (S) 6-0, 6-0

Sept. 23 vs. Roxana Sr. High School

O’Fallon 3, Roxana 0

Singles

No. 1 Gabi Schram (O) def. Lauren Gegen (R) 8-3

No. 2 Ava Taylor (O) def. Bailey Isom (R) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Danielle Warren (O) def. Savannah Milsap (R) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Miley Brunner - Kate Macaluso (O) def. Abbey Gegen - Stephanie Kamp (R) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Ali Mueller - Megan Mueller (O) def. Madi Pirtle - Makenna John (R) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Brooke Holland - Brooke Riggan (O) def. Logan Meneses - Issie Arbuckle (R) 6-3, 6-0

Sept. 24 vs. Belleville East High School

O’Fallon 6, Belleville East 3

Singles

No. 1 Miley Brunner (O) def. Jojo Skaer (B) 6-4, 6-0

No. 2 Kate Macaluso (O) def. Abigail Mcisaac (B) 6-7 (3), 6-0, 1-0 (6)

No. 3 Mia Mcisaac (B) def. Ali Mueller (O) 7-5, 6-4

No. 4 Brodie Rauch (B) def. Megan Mueller (O) 6-2, 7-6 (2)

No. 5 Gabi Schram (O) def. Maria Coppozi (B) 6-0, 6-2

No. 6 Ava Taylor (O) def. Maya Hataway (B) 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (5)

Doubles

No. 1 - Miley Brunner - Kate Macaluso (O) def. Abigail Mcisaac - Mia Mcisaac (B) 8-2

No. 2 - Jojo Skaer - Maya Hataway (B) def. Ali Mueller - Megan Mueller (O) 8-5

No. 3 - Gabi Schram - Ava Taylor (O) def. Brodie Rauch - Maria Coppozi (B) 8-5

Sept. 27 vs. Rock Island High School

O’Fallon 9, Rock Island 0

Singles

No. 1 Gabi Schram (O) def. Zoey Veasey (R) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Ava Taylor (O) def. Erin Teggatz (R), 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Brooke Holland (O) def. Elyse O’Brien (R) 6-2, 6-0

No. 4 Danielle Warren (O) def. Ndayikengurukiye Jacquiline (R) 6-2, 6-4

No. 5 Sarah Lewis (O) def. Elise Aunan (R) 6-0, 6-1

No. 6 Brooke Riggan (O) def. Paw Gay (R) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Gabi Schram - Ava Taylor (O) def. Erin Teggatz - Zoey Veasey (R) 8-4

No. 2 Brooke Holland - Danielle Warren (O) def. Elyse O’brien - Ndayikengurukiye Jacquiline (R) 8-1

No. 3 Morgan Keefe - Chloe Siddle (O) def. Bell New - Sher Lei (R) 8-3