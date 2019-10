O'Fallon Progress Witches & Wizards Night Out, 2019 September 30, 2019 12:30 PM

Witches & Wizards Night Out, hosted by the Downtown District in O'Fallon, will take place from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 116 E. First St., O'Fallon. The event will include a cauldron crawl and costume contest.