O’Fallon drop close football verdict to Alton

O’Fallon’s football team fell to 3-3 following a tough 41-36 Southwestern Conference home loss to Alton on Friday night.

After winning three-straight, the Panthers dropped their second consecutive contest and fell to 1-1 in league action.

The Panthers led 9-0 after a quarter, as Mason Blakemore scored on a 6-yard run — Ian Wagner added the extra point — and then OTHS registered a safety.

After an Alton touchdown, O’Fallon went up 16-7 on Ty Michael’s 14-yard scoring pass to Wagner just 3 minutes, 38 second before halftime. Wagner again hit the extra point.

The Redbirds (3-3, 1-2 in the SWC), however, posted two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the half for a 20-16 lead at intermission. Michael’s 26-yard scoring strike to Latrell Bonner with 7:30 remaining in the third quarter gave the Panthers their final advantage at 23-20 following another Wagner PAT.

Alton answered with consecutive touchdowns to surge ahead 34-23. Antoine Wooten’s 3-yard run with 8:01 remaining in the game cut the deficit to 34-29, but the Redbirds responded with another touchdown for a 41-29 bulge. Bryce Coley’s 10-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 3:06 left, followed by Wagner’s extra point, got OTHS within 41-36.

However, OTHS could draw no closer. The Panthers resume action at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at home against East St. Louis.