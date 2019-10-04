O’Fallon Around Town, Oct. 10 edition

SHARE COPY LINK

Noon Thursday, Oct. 10, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Oct. 10:

▪ Medicare Open Enrollment Presentation — 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Missy Schmidtke from AgeSmart is a benefit enrollment specialist who will speak about the Medicare open enrollment process. Refreshments provided. 618-624-9900.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, Oct. 11:

▪ Minimum Wage Summit — 7:45-11:30 a.m. Maryville Community Center, 500 E. Division, Maryville. Event will cover tax credits, restrictions for tipped employees, concerns for those making $15/hour plus now, the potential loss of the tax credit fallout and more. Should be attended by business owners, human resource managers, decision makers, leaders and companies with employees who qualify for tax credits. Registration: 618-667-8769 or troymaryvillecoc.com

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Friday, Oct. 11, & Saturday, Oct. 12:

▪ 36th annual Belleville Chili Cook-Off — 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. both days. Downtown Belleville. Chili, entertainment and other festivities. Biggest fundraiser of the year for many non-profit organizations that take part. Vote in the People’s Choice contest for favorite chili for $1 per vote, proceeds from which will be donated to the Community Interfaith Food Pantry in Belleville. facebook.com/BellevilleChiliCookoff

Saturday, Oct. 12:

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Comic Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Join us as we start off our book sale with a Q&A with Vince Dinkelmann and Thomas Milster, the owners of Alliance Comics, Toys, & Games They will discuss how to properly take care of your comics and other helpful information. All proceeds benefit the library as they provide materials and programs that help you and your family learn, grow, and enjoy life. Arrive early for the best selection. Guest speakers at noon and 12:30 p.m. ofpl.info

▪ Downtown Dog Days — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Downtown O’Fallon. This pet-centered event aims to expand O’Fallon’s pet-friendliness while supporting pet parents in the community. Well-behaved, leashed pets are encouraged to attend. Pamper your pooch with splash pools outside the VFW, water bowls and treats provided at multiple businesses, pet-friendly outdoor seating at Hemingway’s and Sweet Katie Bee’s, nail painting stations outside Refinery Salon, take-home pet artwork at Courage & Grace, military K9 donation drive at VFW, “Fill the Toy Bin” sale at Furchild. Sponsored by Furchild Pet Boutique and Downtown District.

▪ Howl-O-Ween Pet Party & Street Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. This pet-friendly, family-friendly event has something for all ages. Walk your four-legged friends up and down the street lined with all sorts of fun vendors. Keep an eye out for exciting demos happening throughout the day. Visit the Kid’s Pavilion with new games and activities this year for kids of all ages. Take a break and listen to live music at either of the two band locations. Support local businesses and eat at a variety of fare from food trucks and food vendors. Hosted by Partners 4 Pets, who will offer on-site adoptions with reduced fees. facebook.com/events/1284817788352571

▪ O’Fallon Historic Cemetery Walk — 3 p.m. Shiloh Valley Cemetery, Downtown Shiloh. Many of O’Fallon’s historic figures are interred here. Gather in the Methodist church parking lot across from the cemetery.

Saturday, Oct. 12. & Sunday, Oct. 13:

▪ Tightrope: A Biblical Response to Today’s Most Divisive Issues — 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Cornerstone Christian Church - Shiloh Campus, 775 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Cornerstone Christian Church - O’Fallon Campus, Carriel Junior High, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. The second in a six-week series covering topics that may cause tension between what God says and what popular culture holds true. This week’s topic: Pornography. onecornerstone.org/Tightrope

Sunday, Oct. 13:

▪ Friedens UCC Sausage Dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center St., Troy. Buffet menu includes grilled pork sausage, sauerkraut, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, applesauce, coffee, tea and dessert. Adults $10, children ages 5 to 10 $5, ages 4 and under free. Carry-outs and curb service $10. For curbside service call 618-667-6535.

▪ Masterworks Chorale Concert — 3 p.m. St. Clare of Assisi, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Reflections and Remembrance: Music of Vaughan Williams and other English Masters. Tickets available on eventbrite.com or by calling 618-304-9094.

Wednesday, Oct. 16:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Oct. 17:

▪ Mixed Media Art — 5:30-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Mixed media is one of the most enjoyable and exciting ways to create art. For the purpose of this class, Greta Pastorello will mainly focus acrylic, oil pastels, and paper. Participant needs to bring: Bristol paper/pad, size 12 paint brush – optional items: oil pastels, and items below. The library will provide: some oil pastels, acrylic paint, pencils & erasers, scissors, and glue. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Thursday, Oct. 17, & Thursday, Oct. 24:

▪ Understanding Birth Class — 6:30-9 p.m. both days. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Two-day class designed to assist parents-to-be in the journey through pregnancy and birth. Cost: $30. Participants encouraged to register before the fifth month of pregnancy. To register: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

Friday, Oct. 18:

▪ SWIC Dine & Dash — 4-9 p.m. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Help support Southwestern Illinois College scholarships, check out some cool classic cars, grab a bite to eat from a food truck and listen to music. A 5K Run/Walk begins at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit SWIC Student Scholarships and support academic programs. For more information: swic.edu/foundation

Thursday, Oct. 24:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline: Oct. 18. 618-632-4415.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, & Thursday, Oct. 31:

▪ AARP Safe Driving for Seniors — Noon to 4 p.m. both days. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Two-day course designed to help older drivers improve their driving skills. Course material is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. AARP members must bring their card to the class. Class approved by the Secretary of State in compliance with a law passed for an insurance discount. By completing this class, one may be eligible for a reduction on auto insurance. To pre-register: 618-632-3517.