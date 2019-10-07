O’Fallon girls cross country team places a solid 4th at Falcon Classic

SHARE COPY LINK

Twenty-four members of the O’Fallon girls cross country team traveled to the Chicago suburbs this past weekend to compete in the 36th annual Falcon Classic meet hosted by Wheaton North High School.

This meet is unique in that the varsity race is actually seven individual races. The Panthers fourth place team finish is their best ever at this meet.

All seven girls medaled in their flights. Sophomore Peyton Schieppe continued her strong season with a fifth place in flight one with a time of 17:36. The other top performance came from senior Kaitlyn Walker with a win in flight four and a time of 18:34. Juniors Julia Monson and Sophia Parker, senior Emma Jordan, junior Maddy Vorce, and senior Kimberly Davenport rounded out the varsity team.

Senior Sophie Wichlac led the Panthers in the junior/senior open race with a 21st place finish. She was followed by juniors Sophie Moffett in 30th and Peyton Mutters in 44th. The freshman/sophomore open was the final race of the day. The top three Panther finishers were freshmen Olivia Anderson in 26th, Elly Parks in 32nd and Madeline Ahlf in 60th.

Earlier last week a portion of the team competed in the Triad Invitational. The top three Panthers were freshman Isabella Saldana in 64th, sophomore Sophie Ryan in 72nd and freshman Tiara Hopper in 78th.

Following the St Clair County meet scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8, the girls turn their attention to the postseason with the Southwester Conference — set for Thursday, Oct. 17 — regionals and ultimately qualifying for the sectional and state meet.