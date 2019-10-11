O’Fallon Around Town, Oct. 17 edition

Noon Thursday, Oct. 17, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Oct. 17:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20:

▪ O’Fallon Public Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Adult and children’s books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, LPs available. Cash preferred; checks and cards accepted. Free admission and open to the public. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. ofpl.info

Thursday, Oct. 17, & Thursday, Oct. 24:

▪ Understanding Birth Class — 6:30-9 p.m. both days. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Two-day class designed to assist parents-to-be in the journey through pregnancy and birth. Cost: $30. Participants encouraged to register before the fifth month of pregnancy. To register: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

Friday, Oct. 18:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ SWIC Dine & Dash — 4-9 p.m. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Help support Southwestern Illinois College scholarships, check out some cool classic cars, grab a bite to eat from a food truck and listen to music. A 5K Run/Walk begins at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit SWIC Student Scholarships and support academic programs. For more information: swic.edu/foundation

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, Oct. 19:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 9 a.m. to noon. Community Garden, the corner of State and Smiley streets, O’Fallon. Clean-up day event to put the Community Garden to bed. Volunteers are welcome. The club received a donation of soil from St. Louis Composting.

Saturday, Oct. 19, & Sunday, Oct. 20:

▪ Tightrope: A Biblical Response to Today’s Most Divisive Issues — 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Cornerstone Christian Church - Shiloh Campus, 775 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Cornerstone Christian Church - O’Fallon Campus, Carriel Junior High, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. The third in a six-week series covering topics that may cause tension between what God says and what popular culture holds true. This week’s topic: Racism. onecornerstone.org/Tightrope

Monday, Oct. 21:

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Jon Bergmann. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, Oct. 22:

▪ Cookbook Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Check out the cookbook of the month, make a dish, and bring it to share. This month’s theme is Halloween. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, Oct. 23:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Oct. 24:

▪ Fall Community Expo — 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Triad High School, 703 U.S. 40, Troy. Come to the Fall Community Expo for an indoor trunk or treat. Vendors will hand out candy, toys and more. Wear a costume and enter into the costume contest. Face painting, caricatures, characters and much more. Free and open to the public.

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline: Oct. 18. 618-632-4415.

Wednesday, Oct. 30:

▪ ‘Haunted Histories of Southern Illinois’ Class — 6-8 p.m. Kaskaskia College Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Class will discuss the history of paranormal activities in nearby communities such as Vandalia, Centralia, Greenville, Edwardsville, Okawville, Mascoutah, as well as Prairie du Rocher, Elizabethtown and Equality. Cost: $15. Space is limited. For information or to register: 618-545-3475 or 618-545-3255.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, & Thursday, Oct. 31:

▪ AARP Safe Driving for Seniors — Noon to 4 p.m. both days. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Two-day course designed to help older drivers improve their driving skills. Course material is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. AARP members must bring their card to the class. Class approved by the Secretary of State in compliance with a law passed for an insurance discount. By completing this class, one may be eligible for a reduction on auto insurance. To pre-register: 618-632-3517.

Friday, Nov. 8:

▪ The Elizabethan Gala — 6 p.m. The Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. The Elizabethan remains a key fundraising event for the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation. The evening features a cocktail reception followed by dinner, a short program, and dancing with live music provided by The Fabulous Motown Revue. For tickets and information: steliz.org/Giving/Foundation-Events