O’Fallon girls tennis team rolls to Southwestern Conference title

The O’Fallon Township High School girls tennis team continued their outstanding season by coasting to the team title at the Southwestern Conference tournament Friday-Saturday.

Here is the order of finish: O’Fallon High School 14, Edwardsville High School 6, Belleville West High School 1, Alton High School 0, Belleville East High School 0, Collinsville High School 0, and East St. Louis Sr. High School 0.

Here are O’Fallon’s individuals/doubles results.

Singles

No. 1 Miley Brunner (O) def. Jojo Skaer (East) 6-3, 6-0

No. 1 Miley Brunner (O) def. Chloe Koons (E) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Kate Macaluso (O) def. Abigail Mcisaac (East) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Kate Macaluso (O) def. Chloe Trimpe (E) 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 Ali Mueller (O) def. Lena Williams (ESL) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Ali Mueller (O) def. Mia Mcisaac (East) 6-1, 7-6 (4)

No. 3 Hannah Colbert (E) def. Ali Mueller (O) 6-3, 6-1

No. 4 Megan Mueller (O) def. Anna Fable (C) 6-2, 6-0

No. 4 Grace Hackett (E) def. Megan Mueller (O) 6-2, 7-5

No. 4 Megan Mueller (O) def. Alyssa Riley (West) 6-1, 6-1

No. 5 Gabi Schram (O) def. Natalie Hampsten (West) 6-4, 6-2

No. 5 Emma Herman (E) def. Gabi Schram (O) 6-3, 6-3

No. 6 Ava Taylor (O) def. L Criveau (A) 6-3, 6-2

No. 6 Hayley Earnhart (E) def. Ava Taylor (O) 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (6)

Doubles

No. 1 Miley Brunner - Kate Macaluso (O) def. Abigail Mcisaac - Mia Mcisaac (East) 6-1, 6-1

No. 1 Kaitlyn Fiedler - Taylor Fiedler (West) def. Miley Brunner - Kate Macaluso (O) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (9)

No. 2 Ali Mueller - Megan Mueller (O) def. Val Walters - Ainsley Fortschneider (A) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Grace Hackett - Chloe Koons (E) def. Ali Mueller - Megan Mueller (O) 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (5)

No. 2 Ali Mueller - Megan Mueller (O) def. Alyssa Riley - Grace Bauer (West) 6-4, 6-7 (6), 1-0 (3)

No. 3 Gabi Schram - Ava Taylor (O) def. Brodie Rauch - Maria Coppozi (East) 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 Hayley Earnhart - Emma Herman (E) def. Gabi Schram - Ava Taylor (O) 6-2, 6-0