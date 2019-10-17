O’Fallon Around Town, Oct. 24 edition

Noon Thursday, Oct. 24, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Oct. 24:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Fulton Jr. High, 307 Kyle Road, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Fall Community Expo — 5-7:30 p.m. Triad High School, 703 U.S. 40, Troy. Come to the Fall Community Expo for an indoor trunk or treat. Vendors will hand out candy, toys and more. Wear a costume and enter into the costume contest. Face painting, caricatures, characters and much more. Free and open to the public.

▪ To Compost or to Fertilize – That is the Question — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Illinois Master Gardener Lisa Dean. The subject of compost versus fertilizer initially appears to be a no-brainer. Not all dirt is created equal. There are a number of actions you can take to improve your own garden earth. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Friday, Oct. 25:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family and caregivers. For more information: metroeastamputees@gmail.com, 618-515-4100 or facebook.com/groups/metroeastamputees

Saturday, Oct. 26:

▪ Trunk or Treat Gateway Classic Cars — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Featuring breakfast treats, fun and scary music, a variety of vendors, games and activities for all ages. Includes giveaways, a car decorating contest and plenty of prizes. If decorating your car, feel free to bring goodies to pass out to the children. Dress in your creepiest attire to pose in our photo area. facebook.com/events/2105021119793020

▪ Understanding Birth Class — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class designed to assist parents-to-be in the journey through pregnancy and birth. Cost: $30. Participants encouraged to register before the fifth month of pregnancy. To register: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Rotary Children’s Halloween Parade and Downtown Trick-or-Treat — Noon to 3 p.m. Downtown O’Fallon. Parade line-up begins at noon on the corner of State and Vine streets. Parade begins at 12:30 p.m. Costume contest immediately following. Trick-or-treating at participating downtown district businesses following parade until 3 p.m. ofallonrotary.org

▪ Bingo Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Doors open at 6 p.m. Prizes, gift card tree, silent auction, cash bar, 50/50. Must be 18 and older. No outside beverages. Cash bar. Food available for purchase. Cost: $20 per person. For reservations: ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com

▪ St. Clare Catholic Church Youth Commission and Friends Trivia Night — 7 p.m. St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cash prizes for top three teams. Silent auction, 50/50, heads or tails, mulligans. Guests may bring their own snacks and adult beverages. Soda, water and popcorn provided. Admission: $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. Proceeds will be used for the St. Clare Youth Group’s trip to the National Catholic Youth Conference. For reservations: 618-632-3562 or janeadotson@yahoo.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, & Sunday, Oct. 27:

▪ Spooktacular Family Fun Days — Noon to 2 p.m. both days. Marcus O’Fallon Cinema, 1320 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Bring out the whole family to get creepy and kooky at the Addams Family Spooktacular Family Fun Days. Guests can come as they please to enjoy a variety of free crafts, including jack-o-lantern paper bags and ghost pops, activities and snacks. Costumes are welcome (note: no masks or weapons are allowed). Before or after the activities, attendees are encouraged to stay and see “The Addams Family,” an animated version of Charles Addams’ classic series of cartoons. Rated PG; film admission sold separately. For tickets, showtimes and more information, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com.

▪ Tightrope: A Biblical Response to Today’s Most Divisive Issues — 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Cornerstone Christian Church - Shiloh Campus, 775 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Cornerstone Christian Church - O’Fallon Campus, Carriel Junior High, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. The fourth in a six-week series covering topics that may cause tension between what God says and what popular culture holds true. This week’s topic: Abortion. onecornerstone.org/Tightrope

Sunday, Oct. 27:

▪ Corpus Christi Church Fall Chicken Dinner — 3-7 p.m. Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp St., Shiloh. Home-style fried chicken, mostaccioli, sides, desserts and drinks. Adults: $11, children 6-12 years old $5. Take-out available. Reservations for eight or more accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by Oct. 25.

▪ Free Fall Fest & Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m. Shiloh United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main St., Shiloh. Festival games, bouncy house, obstacle course, chili, hot dogs, best decorated trunk contest, trunk or treating. Please bring non-perishable items for our Weekend Wildcats mission. shiloh-umc.org/events

Monday, Oct. 28:

▪ Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. A networking group that offers support and practical information, that empowers, encourages and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds, to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life. No membership fees, no restrictions. facebook.com/events/251540232394949

Tuesday, Oct. 29:

▪ The Early History of Picture Postcards — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Part of the SIUE Speaker Series, presented by Dr. Richard Keating. The first picture postcards in America were printed for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago – making Illinois the birthplace of the American picture postcard. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, Oct. 30:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ ‘Haunted Histories of Southern Illinois’ Class — 6-8 p.m. Kaskaskia College Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Class will discuss the history of paranormal activities in nearby communities such as Vandalia, Centralia, Greenville, Edwardsville, Okawville, Mascoutah, as well as Prairie du Rocher, Elizabethtown and Equality. Cost: $15. Space is limited. For information or to register: 618-545-3475 or 618-545-3255.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, & Thursday, Oct. 31:

▪ AARP Safe Driving for Seniors — Noon to 4 p.m. both days. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Two-day course designed to help older drivers improve their driving skills. Course material is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. AARP members must bring their card to the class. Class approved by the Secretary of State in compliance with a law passed for an insurance discount. By completing this class, one may be eligible for a reduction on auto insurance. To pre-register: 618-632-3517.

Friday, Nov. 8:

▪ The Elizabethan Gala — 6 p.m. The Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. The Elizabethan remains a key fundraising event for the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation. The evening features a cocktail reception followed by dinner, a short program, and dancing with live music provided by The Fabulous Motown Revue. For tickets and information: steliz.org/Giving/Foundation-Events

Monday, Nov. 11:

▪ Veterans Day Parade — 2 p.m. O’Fallon. Parade line-up at 12:30 p.m. at O’Fallon Park, the corner of East Fifth and South Hilgard. Parade steps off at 2 p.m. and will conclude at the VFW post on West First Street. Rain or shine. To participate, email vetdayparade805@gmail.com – participation deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 30.