Local harriers excel at SIJHAA Class S state cross country meet

Local area cross country teams recently validated the old adage that good things come in small packages.

Several teams and runners brought home hardware from the Southern Illinois Junior High Athletic Association Class S State cross country meet held on Oct. 19. Class S schools are those with enrollments of less than 500 students in grades kindergarten through eighth.

The meet was held at Foundation Park in Centralia. Running conditions were ideal for the 3,000 meter races on a challenging hilly and wooded course. The boys race included runners from 49 teams with 270 total runners. The girls race had runners from 43 teams and 235 total runners.

Maryville Christian School captured the title in the boys contest with 131 points. O’Fallon’s St. Clare Catholic School finished third with 185 points, edging out O’Fallon’s First Baptist Academy by a single point.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Local harriers who cracked the top 10 were No. 4 (FBA) Noah Jasper (10:39.4), No. 5 (FBA) Peyton Broyles (10:47.7), No. 8 (MCS) Charlie Gentemann (10:54.4), and No. 10 (St. Clare) Zach Thoman (10:59.0).

In the girls competition St. Clare finished ninth overall with 289 points. St. Bruno Catholic School from Pinckneyville won the team title with 108 points. FBA’s Ellie Seifferth (11:15.2) led all area runners with an impressive third place finish while St. Clare’s Elena Rybak (11:23.2) finished fourth.