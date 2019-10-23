O’Fallon girls tennis team posts strong showing at sectionals

The O’Fallon girls tennis team enjoyed a strong showing at the IHSA sectional tournament Friday-Saturday, advancing four players to state.

The Panthers and Quincy each had 22 points, and Quincy ended up winning the team sectional on the sixth and final tiebreaker the IHSA has listed, winning 59 percent of its total games in the tournament while O’Fallon won 55 percent..

Nonetheless, OTHS showed very well in sectionals. Seniors Miley Brunner and Kate Macaluso advanced as a doubles team and were the doubles sectional champions. Junior Ali Mueller and sophomore Megan Mueller advanced as a doubles team and finished in fourth place in doubles in the sectional.

One O’Fallon’s singles entrier, junior Gabi Schram won her first match and lost her second match in the state qualifying round. The Panthers’ other singles entry, sophomore Ava Taylor, won her first match and lost her second match.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The state tournament begins Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago.