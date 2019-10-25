O’Fallon Around Town, Oct. 31 edition

Noon Thursday, Oct. 31 is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Friday, Nov. 1:

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Veterans Affair — Noon to 3 p.m. St. Clair County VA Clinic, 1190 Fortune Blvd., Shiloh. VA resource and information booths, whole health demonstration, refreshments, entertainment. VA enrollment available; please bring a copy of DD214. Open to the public. 314-286-6988 or facebook.com/VAStLouis

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, Nov. 2:

▪ Free Family History Celebration/Classes — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 255 Fairwood Hills, O’Fallon. A day of free workshops and one-on-one assistance while celebrating Hispanic heritage with a Dia de los Muertos-themed event. Activities appropriate for all ages and Spanish-speaking assistance. facebook.com/familyhistorycelebration

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4-8 p.m. Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Dinners featuring tasty home-baked Greek entrees, pastries served in the casual and friendly atmosphere of the church hall. Lenten dishes are available. Open to the public. Carry-out available. 618-277-0330.

Saturday, Nov. 2, & Sunday, Nov. 3:

▪ Tightrope: A Biblical Response to Today’s Most Divisive Issues — 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Cornerstone Christian Church - Shiloh Campus, 775 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Cornerstone Christian Church - O’Fallon Campus, Carriel Junior High, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. The last in a five-week series covering topics that may cause tension between what God says and what popular culture holds true. This week’s topic: LGBTQ+. onecornerstone.org/Tightrope

Tuesday, Nov. 5:

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. Third St., O’Fallon. Social hour at 6 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Program: The Life and Times of the Monarch Butterfly. Open to the public. All ages welcome. ofallongardenclub.com or facebook.com/OfallonILgardenclub

Wednesday, Nov. 6:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Nov. 7:

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. This month’s topic: Finding Your Ancestors in German Church Records. German church records can be the principal source for learning about your German ancestors. Daniel Lilienkamp gives some ideas on how to find your ancestral town in Europe and the types of information you might find in these records, then how to use them to trace your family. Free and open to the public. stclairilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

Friday, Nov. 8:

▪ The Elizabethan Gala — 6 p.m. The Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. The Elizabethan remains a key fundraising event for the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation. The evening features a cocktail reception followed by dinner, a short program, and dancing with live music provided by The Fabulous Motown Revue. For tickets and information: steliz.org/Giving/Foundation-Events

Saturday, Nov. 9:

▪ Salute to Scott — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of O’Fallon and village of Shiloh, will host its 25th annual Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo. For more information on the Salute to Scott Day event, contact the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce at 618-632-3377.

Monday, Nov. 11:

▪ Veterans Day Parade — 2 p.m. O’Fallon. Parade line-up at 12:30 p.m. at O’Fallon Park, the corner of East Fifth and South Hilgard. Parade steps off at 2 p.m. and will conclude at the VFW post on W. 1st St. Rain or shine.