OTHS boys cross country team places 5th at regional competition

The O’Fallon Township High School boys country team competed in the Quincy Regional meet this past Saturday.

Their fifth place team finish qualified them for this coming Saturday’s sectional meet in Bloomington. Senior Tristen Fornes led the team with his 17th place finish in 16:45.0.

The remaining team members were junior Nico Parker (22nd), senior Braden Gaab (26th), juniors Nick Novy (32nd) and Alex Tillock (36th), sophomore Blake Westrater (41st) and senior Jacob Denley (46th).