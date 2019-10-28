O’Fallon’s girls cross country team wins Quincy Regional

The O’Fallon Township High School girls cross country team captured first place this past Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Quincy Regional cross country meet at Bob May Park.

The Panthers now move onto the sectional meet, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, in Bloomington.

Senior Emma Jordan’s standpoint performance keyed the victory, as she received all-regional honors with her third place finish in a time of 19:13.4. Junior Sofia Parker had a top-10 finish crossing the line in eighth place.

She was closely followed by teammates junior Maddy Vorce (12th), sophomore Olivia Anderson (18th), seniors Sophie Wichlac (19th) and Kimberly Davenport (22nd) and freshman Avery Taake (24th).