O’Fallon Around Town, Nov. 7 edition

Thursday, Nov. 7:

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. This month’s topic: Finding Your Ancestors in German Church Records. German church records can be the principal source for learning about your German ancestors. Daniel Lilienkamp gives some ideas on how to find your ancestral town in Europe and the types of information you might find in these records, then how to use them to trace your family. Free and open to the public. stclairilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

Friday, Nov. 8:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available.

▪ Salute to Scott — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of O’Fallon and village of Shiloh, will host its 25th annual Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo. For more information on the Salute to Scott Day event, contact the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce at 618-632-3377.

▪ Saint Louis Classical Guitar: Andrea González Caballero — 8 p.m. The Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Festivities kick off at 7 p.m. with light appetizers, wine and music. Originally from Spain, Andrea González Caballero’s fiery interpretations of Spanish repertoire will take the audience on a journey through the Iberian Peninsula. Tickets are $28, $24 for members, seniors and full-time students. 314-567-5566 or stlclassicalguitar.org

Monday, Nov. 11:

▪ Veterans Day Program — 11 a.m. O’Fallon Veterans Monument, 737 E. Wesley Drive, O’Fallon. Guest speaker: Major GEneral Deborah L. Kotulich, Chief of Staff, USTRANSCOM. The names of 17 newly-inscribed veterans will be introduced. Bring lawn chairs and drinks. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon.

▪ Veterans Day Parade — 2 p.m. O’Fallon. Parade line-up at 12:30 p.m. at O’Fallon Park, the corner of East Fifth and South Hilgard. Parade steps off at 2 p.m. and will conclude at the VFW post on W. 1st St. Rain or shine.

Tuesday, Nov. 12:

▪ Medicare or Insurance Explanation of Benefits Presentation — 2:30 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Presented by Missy Schmidtke, enrollment specialist with AgeSmart. Refreshments provided. Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.

Wednesday, Nov. 13:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Rules of the Road Review Course — 1:30 p.m. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Course designed to give drivers – especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities – the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. Includes a practice written exam. Free. Call the Township at 618-632-3517 for information.

Thursday, Nov. 14:

▪ O’Fallon Township Seniors Lunch & Dance — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Country western band performance and a potluck luncheon. Call the Township at 618-632-3517 for information.

Thursday, Nov. 21:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner — 5:30 p.m. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. O’Fallon Township residents only. Reservation deadline is Nov. 15. 618-632-4415.