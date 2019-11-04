O’Fallon girls cross country team advances to state

The O’Fallon Township High School girls cross country competed in the Normal High School Sectional meet in Bloomington Saturday, Nov. 2.

Twelve teams competed for five spots to advance to the state meet Saturday, Nov. 9, at Detweiler Park in Peoria. Despite the loss to injury of the team’s top runner, Peyton Schieppe, the Panther girls fought to a third place team finish and now advance to state.

OTHS was led by sophomore Julia Monson’s 18th place finish in 18:50.8. Senior Emma Jordan followed closely in 20th place in 18:51.93. The three other scorers were senior Kaitlyn Walker (22nd), junior Sofia Parker (27th) and senior Sophie Wichlac (43rd).

Completing the team were sophomore Olivia Anderson (51st) and junior Maddy Vorce (58th).