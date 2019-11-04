OTHS boys cross country team competes in sectional

The O’Fallon Township High School boys cross country team traveled to Bloomington to compete in the Normal High School Sectional meet Saturday, Nov. 2.

Twelve teams competed for five spots to advance to the state meet Saturday, Nov. 9, at Detweiler Park in Peoria. The Panther boys finished in sixth place ending the their season.

Although the team will not compete in the state meet, junior Nick Edwards earned a trip to Peoria, qualifying as an individual runner with his 17th place finish in 15:51.65. The day’s other standout performance was senior Chris Wichlac’s 21st place finish in his final high school race. He missed qualifying for the state meet by one position.

He was followed by sophomore Peyton Mueller (46th) and juniors Nico Parker (61st) and Jack Peterson rounded out the team. Two other seniors, Tristen Fornes (63rd) and Braden Gaab (68th), closed their high school careers.