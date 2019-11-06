Former Miss O’Fallon Albritton needs hometown votes

Kaelee Albritton of O’Fallon has been selected as one of the 10 semifinalists in Broadway.com’s series “The Search for Roxie,” a nationwide search for the next Roxie Hart in “Chicago The Musical” on Broadway.

Thousands of talented women submitted their video auditions in hopes to play the role of Roxie Hart in “Chicago The Musical” at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City; however, only 10 performers were chosen to create the select group of semifinalists. These 10 semifinalists will be narrowed down to three finalists, who will then travel to New York City for an in-person audition with the “Chicago The Musical” casting team, Stewart/Whitely, and the show’s production team.

The next step for Albritton is the online voting process. The 10 semifinalists’ video submissions can be found at chicagothemusical.com/roxiecasting/. Fans then have the opportunity to vote for their favorite performer by scrolling to the bottom of the page and entering their name and email address.

Albritton needs hometown votes. Voting for “The Search for Roxie” ends Friday, Nov. 8.

Albritton grew up in O’Fallon. She made her musical theater debut in seventh grade at Fulton Jr. High School as Belle in “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” She continued performing through her senior year, at O’Fallon Township High School (Class of 2015), in programs such as OTHS’s Show Choir, Chamber Choir, madrigals, plays and musicals. Some of Albritton’s high school theater credits include: “Pippin” (The Leading Player), “Hairspray” (Amber Von Tussle), “Father of the Bride” (Kay Banks) and “Almost Maine” (Marvalyn).

She also performed with Looking Glass Playhouse in “Legally Blonde” and Brass Rail Players in “Guys & Dolls,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Into the Woods.” Her performance as Rapunzel in “Into the Woods” earned her a Cameo Actress Award Nomination from the St. Louis Arts for Life Foundation.

While in high school, Albritton was also crowned Miss O’Fallon 2014.

After graduating from OTHS, Albritton went on to earn her bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theatre from the University of Mississippi in 2019.

While at Ole Miss, Albritton performed with the Ole Miss Theatre, Ghostlight Repertory Theatre, Mississippi: The Dance Company and Ole Miss Student Dance. Some of Albritton’s collegiate credits include: “Assassins,” “Fly By Night,” “Cabaret,” “Hair,” “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson,” “Heathers The Musical,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Macbeth,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “IX,” “Clybourne Park,” “Anton in Show Business” and, of course, “Chicago The Musical” as Roxie Hart.

Albritton’s performance as Roxie earned her an Irene Ryan Nomination for the 2017-18 Season.