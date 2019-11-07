O’Fallon Around Town, Nov. 14 edition

Noon Thursday, Nov. 14, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Nov. 14:

▪ O’Fallon Township Seniors Lunch & Dance — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Country western band performance and a potluck luncheon. Call the Township at 618-632-3517 for information.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 3-4:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-667-7501.

Friday, Nov. 15:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, Nov. 16:

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Holiday Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge, Blvd., O’Fallon. Several floors of vendors selling homemade crafts, cards, crochet items, woodwork, signs and much more. Door prizes and food included. 618-624-9900.

Monday, Nov. 18:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Presented by Jon Bergmann. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, Nov. 19:

▪ Parents Without Partners — 5:30 p.m. Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Drive, Shiloh. General monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. with orientation for prospective members at 6:30 p.m. For information or directions, call Janet at 618-234-5937.

Wednesday, Nov. 20:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Badges & Bagels: Consumer Scams Presentation — 10 a.m. Senior Center, 7 Park Drive, Shiloh. Connect with the Shiloh Police Department and special guest speaker Marsha Griffin from the Illinois Attorney General’s office. Bagels and friendly conversation will be plentiful. To RSVP or for more information, call 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

Thursday, Nov. 21:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner — 5:30 p.m. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. O’Fallon Township residents only. Reservation deadline is Friday, Nov. 15. 618-632-4415.