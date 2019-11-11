O’Fallon girls cross country competes at state; Edwards represents boys squad

On Saturday, Nov. 9, the O’Fallon Township High School girls cross country team traveled to the historic Detweiller Park in Peoria.

They competed with the best of the best in the 50th anniversary of the IHSA state meet. This capped a highly successful season for the girls with both conference and regional championships and third place at sectionals despite losing their top runner to injury.

The state meet runners crossed the finish line with senior Emma Jordan leading the way. She was followed by junior Sofia Parker, senior Kaitlyn Walker, sophomore Julia Monson, junior Maddy Vorce, senior Sophie Wichlac and sophomore Olivia Anderson.

Edwards competes at state for boys team

OTHS junior Nick Edwards also competed in the cross country state meet, the sole representative for the boys team. This closes a season with numerous key injuries and illness as well as several top runner departures.