O’Fallon Around Town, Nov. 21 edition

Thursday, Nov. 21:

▪ O’Fallon Township High School Skilled Trades & Career Fair — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Township High School, South Gym, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. More than 25 programs will be in attendance to meet and discuss post high school opportunities with students. Students will have a chance to discuss career opportunities with individuals currently working in fields where jobs are in high demand.618-632-3507, ext. 629.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 3-4:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-667-7501.

Friday, Nov. 22:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family and caregivers. For more information: metroeastamputees@gmail.com, 618-515-4100, facebook.com/groups/metroeastamputees or steliz.org

Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23:

▪ 27th annual Lebanon Victorian Holiday — 5:30-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. 221 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Carriage rides, lamplighter, live entertainment, mistletoe gazebo, photos with Father Christmas and more. facebook.com/events/444145572857254 or lebanonil.us/victorian-holiday

Saturday, Nov. 23:

▪ Disney Trivia (for Kids) — 10:30 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Public Library, Library Community Room, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. How much do you know about “the Mouse”? Join us for Disney Trivia where we will divide into teams and see who “just can’t wait to be king”! There will also be crafts and fun Disney-themed treats. For kids ages 5-15. Registration required. ofpl.info

Saturday, Nov. 23, & Sunday, Nov. 24:

▪ Free ‘Frozen 2’ Parties — Noon to 2 p.m. Marcus O’Fallon Cinema, 1320 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Celebrate the premiere of “Frozen 2” with a variety of free activities, snack and crafts including make-your-own Olaf treat bags and paper snowflakes. Movie admission sold separately. http://bit.ly/2JOTvxY

Monday, Nov. 25:

▪ Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. A networking group that offers support and practical information, that empowers, encourages and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds, to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life. No membership fees, no restrictions. facebook.com/events/251540239061615

Tuesday, Nov. 26:

▪ Community Thanksgiving Service — 7 p.m. O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. Special Speaker: Rev. Candice Wassell from Faith Lutheran Church in O’Fallon. The public is invited to attend. A fellowship time with pie and coffee will follow. For information, call Pastor Donald Andreasen, the Pastor’s Network Chairman, at 618-632-5584.