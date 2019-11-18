O’Fallon launches Downtown District Façade Improvement Program

The city of O’Fallon has launched the Downtown District Façade Improvement Program.

The program is a matching grant initiative with the purpose of encouraging and assisting property and business owners in the downtown area improve the exterior appearance of their buildings. Applications for this grant cycle must be received no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

“O’Fallon’s downtown area has experienced tremendous growth and investment over the past few years,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “We want to make sure that the growth continues by being a partner in the improvement of the Downtown District.”

Properties must be within the Central City TIF District and eligible facades must be readily visible from a public street. Rear facades of properties on the south side of State Street and First Street will also be considered eligible, since they are highly visible.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Applicants are eligible to receive up to 50 percent of the project cost, up to a maximum of $14,999, based on fund availability. Funds are limited and winning projects will be selected as part of a competitive application process. The grant winners are expected to be announced Monday, Jan. 27.

This is a reimbursement program; grant dollars are disbursed at the time of project completion for approved projects that have submitted all required documentation. A building owner/eligible business can only participate in the façade program with a maximum of two projects per application cycle.

More information, including an overview of the program, application, and design guidelines are available at https://www.ofallonillinois.org/downtown-district-facade-improvement-program/.

Questions and applications can be submitted via email to communitydevelopment@ofallon.org or directly to:

O’Fallon City Hall

Attn: Jessica Short

255 S. Lincoln Ave.

O’Fallon, IL 62269