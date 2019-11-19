Steps taken by O’Fallon City Council to terminate condominium development agreement

Steps to terminate a redevelopment agreement with the Central Park Plaza Condominiums in O’Fallon has been put into motion, as those 2012 plans for a commercial development at the lighted intersection of Frank Scott Parkway and Fountain Lakes Drive never moved forward.

The property has been sold and a new project, Keystone Place at Richland Creek, has been approved, with a senior living facility now under construction.

On the advice of the city’s TIF counsel, the O’Fallon City Council on Monday advanced an ordinance to the Dec. 2 meeting that, if approved, would update the records for reporting TIF agreements and cancel the previous one.

Based on the redevelopment agreement’s language, the developer has abandoned the project and is in violation of Section 5.1, which allows the city to terminate the agreement. Notices were sent to all parties and so far, the city has not received a response.

The council also advanced an ordinance amending Club Fitness signage at 1234 Central Park Drive, which could be approved Dec. 2.

The Planning Commission has recommended approval amending planned use for three signs that total 487.79 square feet on the Central Park Drive elevation of the old Gander Mountain building.

One of two new tenants, Club Fitness, would like to add two more signs. The code allows use of a 10-sided polygon to measure the area if multiple signs are requested, but they can’t create one that’s over 300 feet.

The Community Development Committee had earlier revised their request to include an additional 95.51 square feet of signage on the eastern portion of the façade over the glass area, which the staff supports.

When Gander Mountain, a 61,000 square foot sporting goods store, opened in August 2014, an allowance for a 431.5 square foot sign facing Central Park Drive was approved, but it exceeded the allowed 300 square feet in the city’s sign code. Gander Mountain went out of business in 2017 and the building was vacant until 2019, when Northern Tool and Club Fitness became the two new tenants.

Based on the size of the building, those two were able to have 300 square feet of signage on the front, rear and side elevations but the city code only allows one sign per elevation.

Therefore, Club Fitness is requesting three signs, for a total of 487.79 square feet of signage on the Central Park Drive elevation.

Other council action

In other action, the council approved two ordinance amendments — one reflecting growth and the other efficiency. One amended ordinance adds stop signs to streets in the subdivisions Enclave of Augusta Greens, Bethel Ridge Farms, Illini Trails, Milburn Estates, Reserves of Timber Ridge, Savannah Hills and Enclave of Winding Creek.

The other amended ordinance affects the purchasing manual, putting a new accounting procedure in place that will streamline cash flow management and increase department efficiency.

Invoices will now be paid weekly and posted on the city’s website for the public to see. The finance and administration committee will have no need to meet before the council meeting to review the invoices.

After an executive session, the council approved executing a Quit Claim Deed for a tract of land that is part of the abandoned St. Louis, O’Fallon and Lebanon Electric Railroad, adjoining the property at 414 E. Second St.

During the public comments section, Alderman Matt Gilreath said he has received inquiries from residents regarding water bills.

“I’m not saying anything against the process, but maybe we can improve our customer service to residents,” he said.

Mayor Herb Roach told him to have the residents call the billing department, whose workers report to Sandy Evans, the budget director. Evans said on the city’s website there are areas that can help customers read their bill and look at their usage to determine if there is a discrepancy.

The city can give a resident dye packs to see if there is a leak.

Gilreath said some residents wanted to know when the bills went out and others were wondering about a spike in bills.

Office hours, odds and ends

The mayor announced that he would have evening hours from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Saturday hours Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon, both at O’Fallon City Hall.

The mayor also announced donations to the annual City Fest are already being received for the 2020 event, including Holland Construction, Rich Gorazd State Construction, Bank of O’Fallon, Gonzalez Companies, Millennia Companies, Bruckert Gruenke and Long Attorneys, Tom Benedict Law Firm and Thouvenot Wade and Moerchen engineering.

The mayor thanked Boy Scout Troop 64 for being on hand and handling the Pledge of Allegiance.