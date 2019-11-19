O’Fallon’s downtown collaboration honored with regional award 

A regional award has recognized O’Fallon’s cooperative efforts in revitalizing and transforming the downtown business district into a hub of community activity and commerce.

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments presented one of its Outstanding Local Government Achievement Awards to the city, O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce and O’Fallon Downtown District at its annual meeting Nov. 13. Representatives from the three civic endeavors received the Exemplary Collaboration, Partnership or Regional Initiative Award, which was given for the partnership the city, chamber and local businesses formed that has made downtown a destination.

Each year, the outstanding local government achievement awards honor the extraordinary work of individuals, municipal and county governments/departments, special purpose districts and public educational institutions in the city of St. Louis and Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri and Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties in Illinois.

“O’Fallon’s downtown is really special, and it continues to get better and better,” O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach said. “There are a lot of people to thank and congratulate for winning this award but most of all we must thank the residents of O’Fallon for supporting their downtown.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

During Monday’s O’Fallon City Council meeting, Roach singled out individuals, highlighting their work in achieving these goals.

He mentioned Walter Denton, city administrator, and Grant Litteken, assistant city administrator, who serve as the city’s liaison to the downtown committee.

Roach also brought up chamber executive director Debbie Arell-Martinez, who said sometimes they will have 30 people at a downtown business meeting, “and that’s saying something.”

“We’re so proud to be a part of this,” she said.

He mentioned Sarah Burton, the city’s horticulturist who spearheaded the Vine Street Market creation, and Mary Jeanne Hutchison, the director of the Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees the O’Fallon Station.

And Roach also brought up Jon Greenstreet, owner of the Bike Surgeon, who is one of the leaders on the downtown business committee. He said it was exactly one year ago the committee got together on what ideas would work and suggested projects.

“We’ve had some neat things happen and we’re going to have a lot of cool stuff coming up,” Greenstreet said.

The mayor asked former alderman Ned Drolet and Ed Martinez, O’Fallon VFW Post 105 commander, to join the group in front.

Arell-Martinez noted Brian Keller, the O’Fallon Historical Society president who is the downtown district secretary and helps promote the events on Facebook.

The mayor said O’Fallon was blessed to have the city and the businesses work together.

“This, to me, is one of the nicest awards we could receive, because it’s regional, and shows people working together for the betterment of the city. It’s nice to see everyone really working together to see what we can get done,” Roach said.

Several years ago, the three groups banded together to create a coordinated strategy to revitalize downtown O’Fallon — after years of little attention and investment.

In its awards program, the Gateway Council stated: “With the support of residents and taxpayers, the city’s downtown area has been transformed into a flourishing hub of community activity and commerce. The proof is in the receipts: Over the past eight years, sales tax collected in downtown O’Fallon has increased by 177 percent and the food and beverage tax collected has increased by 134 percent.”

Notable initiatives in O’Fallon

Key initiatives included the city commissioning a downtown action plan and establishing a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district for the area. Then, through the Destination O’Fallon economic development project, O’Fallon Station was constructed. The $1.5 million pavilion and gathering space was designed to hold events throughout the year, and opened last holiday season, but officially was ready in spring 2019.

The Vine Street Market opened in May, and the popular farmers market drew thousands every Saturday morning until mid-October.

While these things were going on, the chamber and business owners formed the O’Fallon Downtown District, which revamped the branding, marketing and online presence for the area, with the help of the marketing firm Atomic Dust.

“The coordinated approach from planning to action steps makes downtown’s resurgence from a forgotten commercial corridor to a bustling hub of energy and source of community pride a truly remarkable accomplishment,” the program stated.

The city added more than 125 paved and lighted parking spaces downtown to help with the parking demand and installed holiday lighting to help encourage new events during the Christmas season.

Next up is the Illuminated Holiday Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, followed by a free post-parade Santa’s party, and the Vine Street Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in addition to other promotions and events.

“This is an amazing award because all of us working together made it possible,” Roach said.

More information can be found at www.ofallondowntowndistrict.com

Facade improvement

To help the downtown district even more, the city announced a façade improvement program Monday.

The program is a matching grant initiative with the purpose of encouraging and assisting property and business owners in the downtown area improve the exterior appearance of their buildings. Applications for this grant cycle must be received no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 3.

“O’Fallon’s downtown area has experienced tremendous growth and investment over the past few years,” said Roach. “We want to make sure that the growth continues by being a partner in the improvement of the Downtown District.”

Questions and applications can be submitted via email to communitydevelopment@ofallon.org