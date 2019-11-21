O’Fallon Around Town, Nov. 28 edition

Noon Thursday, Nov. 28, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Friday, Nov. 29:

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

Friday, Nov. 29, through Monday, Dec. 23:

▪ Belleville Christkindlmarkt — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 and 23, closed Monday, Dec. 2 and 9. Experience Belleville for the holidays with European vendors, gifts, food, gluhwein and more. For additional information and event and activity schedules, visit bellevillechristkindlmarkt.com

Tuesday, Dec. 3:

▪ Polish American Ladies annual Christmas Luncheon — 11 a.m. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Christmas luncheon hosted by the December committee. Please bring unwrapped children’s Christmas gifts (optional).

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Memorial Hospital East Community Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Must be 16 years or older, feeling healthy and well the day of the drive. Photo ID required. Appointments recommended. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

▪ ‘Binding Our State Together’ — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. A bicentennial presentation featuring the role transportation and communication has had in shaping Illinois’ history and character. Free and open to all. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, Dec. 4:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Friday, Dec. 6:

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, Dec. 7:

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4-8 p.m. Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Dinners featuring tasty home-baked Greek entrées, pastries served in the casual and friendly atmosphere of the church hall. Fasting fare entrée available during Orthodox fasts. Open to the public. Carry-out available. 618-277-0330.

Wednesday, Dec. 11:

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. If you are considering breastfeeding or have chosen to breastfeed your baby, this class will provide information, encouragement and support for a successful breastfeeding experience. Both parents are encouraged to attend. Cost: $10 per couple. Advance registration required. 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events