O’Fallon girls tennis team secures several SWC accolades after terrific season
The O’Fallon girls tennis team enjoyed a fantastic season. The Panthers finished 18-2 overall and 5-1 in the Southwestern Conference.
Several individuals were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments in the SWC.
Southwestern Conference Player of the Year
- Miley Brunner, senior
Southwestern Conference Most Improved Award (1 of 3 players)
- Ali Mueller, junior
1st Team Singles
- Brunner
- Kate Macaluso, senior
1st Team Doubles
- Ali Mueller and Megan Mueller, sophomore
2nd Team Doubles
- Gabi Schram, junior, and Ava Taylor, sophomore
