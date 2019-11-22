O’Fallon girls tennis team secures several SWC accolades after terrific season

The O’Fallon girls tennis team enjoyed a fantastic season. The Panthers finished 18-2 overall and 5-1 in the Southwestern Conference.

Several individuals were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments in the SWC.

Southwestern Conference Player of the Year

Miley Brunner, senior

Southwestern Conference Most Improved Award (1 of 3 players)

Ali Mueller, junior

1st Team Singles

Brunner

Kate Macaluso, senior

1st Team Doubles

Ali Mueller and Megan Mueller, sophomore

2nd Team Doubles