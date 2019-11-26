O’Fallon plans merry, bright holiday season

A merry mix of traditional and new events are being planned to promote a festive holiday season throughout O’Fallon.

Highlights include the magical moments of the illuminated parade and #shopsmall promotions Saturday, Nov. 30, and a jam-packed Saturday on Dec. 7 filled with Downtown District’s Tinsel Around Town and O’Fallon Station’s Winter Market and Evening with Santa, but the carriage rides are already sold out.

With treasured touches and an army of volunteers, the Christmas season officially kicks off with the annual imaginative and bright Holiday Illuminated Parade on Saturday, Nov. 30, beginning at 6 p.m. downtown.

This year’s parade theme is Holiday Movies and more than 70 lighted units are participating, and organizers hope they outshine the Griswold house.

Chairman Beth Ortega, who resurrected the event 24 hours after it was canceled in 2017, has help from sponsors and volunteers, referring to them as “angels, happy elves and holiday cheermeisters.” Because of the overwhelming support, they have helped maintain this opportunity for the community, businesses, families and friends to come together and create memories.

Last year’s parade was proclaimed the largest ever in the town’s history, with a crowd estimate of 15,000, and the organizers are expecting eager and enthusiastic participants this Saturday.

“The parade is ready to go and we’re super excited. We have lots of new floats,” Ortega said. “The parade route is all within walking distance of the after-party. We encourage spectators to spread out as the beginning of the route tends to have a lot more space than the middle and end. Please keep kids back on the curb and out of the dark streets.”

The post-party has been expanded and will end at 9 p.m.

“The after-party will be more spread out to accommodate crowds much better, and includes Bike Surgeon and O’Fallon Station for our free activities. It’s free, as always, including all crafts and treats, and pictures with Olaf and Elsa (from “Frozen”) and with Santa at the after-party,” Ortega said.

In the downtown pavilion at the corner of South Vine and East First streets, children can visit with Santa, make and take an ornament, get their faces painted, join a campfire sing-a-long with Buddy the Elf, and watch classic holiday movies. Free popcorn from Marcus Theatres and hot chocolate will be offered.

Some of the downtown businesses plan to be open during the evening’s activities, and there will be a Santa’s Village Expo at the pavilion.

Presenting sponsors of the parade and after-party include Serra Honda, Courage and Grace DIY Painting Studio, Bike Surgeon, ReMax Preferred, Motto Mortgage and the Beth Ortega Group (ReMax Preferred).

Here is more information about special events planned in the city.

Illuminated Holiday Parade Route and Parking

The parade starts at Parkview and Seventh Street, proceeds to South Lincoln Avenue, where units turn right, then proceeds up Lincoln, right on State Street. Then turn at Bike Surgeon and head to Santa’s free post-parade party there and O’Fallon Station. Public parking is available in the lots at city hall and other businesses. Off-street parking is allowed everywhere other than the parade route. The parade is canceled and rescheduled only for severe weather conditions. For more information, visit www.OFallonHolidayParade.com

Small Business Saturday

O’Fallon’s Downtown District will have many shops offering specials for the nation-wide #shopsmall movement Saturday, Nov. 30, known as Small Business Saturday.

Sweet Katie Bee’s Organic Bakery-Café will have its grand opening in its new space at 131 E. First St., with specials from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ice Princesses from As You Wish will be on hand, and face painting and glitter tattoos will be done by Vicki Mari of Chasing Rainbows.

Unity Yoga is having three days of specials, Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 1, with the theme of reset, renew and restore. On Black Friday, regularly scheduled classes are only $5 and Sunday, a Beginner’s Intro to Yoga class is from 4-4:45 p.m. Other shops having specials — Alliance, Furchild, Fezziwig’s, Refinery Salon and more — have posted on the Downtown District Facebook page.

Winter Market at O’Fallon Station

Market Coordinator Sarah Burton said 23 regular season vendors will be present from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are excited about it — VAST produce will be there with their lettuce, we have four meat vendors, plus bread, baked goods and artisan items,” she said. “It’s perfect to stock up for the holidays and a lot of the vendors are taking orders.”

Free Santa visits are set from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11; Saturday, Dec. 14; Wednesday, Dec. 18; and Saturday, Dec. 21, at the O’Fallon Station.

‘An Evening with Santa’

From 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, a special evening is planned, as Santa arrives in a horse-drawn carriage and children can enjoy an evening of hot chocolate, a cookie and ornament decorating. A 4x6 photo taken by a professional photographer is included in the $20 per child event price (adults accompanying children enter free). Pre-registration is required and people can come any time during the time frame. Visit the O’Fallon Parks and Recreation website.

Carriage rides from 4:30-7:30 p.m. are taking place, with pre-registration with the Noble Shire Carriage Company required. The two packages are all sold out. For more information, visit https://ofallonstation.com

Tinsel Around Town

The fourth annual shopping event sponsored by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Downtown District. Street musicians will serenade those who attend with holiday music; complimentary treats will be available as will merchant specials.

Breakfast with Santa

The O’Fallon Police Department is sponsoring a pancake breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Amelia V. Carriel Junior High School. Santa will arrive at 8:30 a.m. and the meal is served between 8 and 10 a.m. Crafts will be made. They are also collecting canned goods for O’Fallon’s Food Pantry and unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

Wreaths Across America

The O’Fallon Rotary Clubs are participating in the Wreaths Across American fundraiser. They plan on placing 740 wreaths on veterans’ graves at three O’Fallon and two Shiloh cemeteries at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.