O’Fallon Around Town — Oct. 1 edition

Thursday, Oct. 1

▪ Grant’s Farm Halloween Drive-Thru — By reservation only from Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 31. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. For the first time ever, visitors will be able to drive their own vehicles through more than a mile of the Grant’s Farm property, which will be transformed into nine different spooky experiences complete with festive decorations, lights, pumpkins, ghosts, spiders and so much more. Reservations are required; space is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at grantsfarm.com.

▪ O’Fallon Community Thanksgiving Curb-Side Meal Donation Drive — Now through Sunday, Nov. 15. Benedick Title Insurance, 1004 S. Lincoln Ave., Suite 9, O’Fallon. Food and monetary donations are being accepted for the free Thanksgiving curbside meal at Faith Lutheran Church, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 26. Monetary donations must be made payable to the O’Fallon Community Food Pantry. For information, call 618-235-1588 or email ofallonthanksgiving@gmail.com.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Oct. 2:

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Carry-out/call-in. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Rotary Club of O’Fallon Virtual Movie-Themed Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Online event. A fun-filled evening of movie-themed trivia from the comfort of home. Mulligans, 50/50 raffle, cash prizes. Cost: $30 per player or $125 per team (up to six players). For tickets and information: eventbrite.com

▪ A Zoo Ado: A Virtual Event — 7-8 p.m. Online at stlzoo.org/AZooAdo. The Saint Louis Zoo’s biennial, in-person fundraiser was canceled this year due to concerns over COVID-19. Now, A Zoo Ado is bringing the party online with a brand new, star-studded live broadcast and the best virtual event St. Louis has ever seen. Hosted by St. Louis comedian Joe Marlotti. Performance by soul and R&B singer and songwriter Brian Owens. Interviews and footage of favorite Zoo animals and their keepers. Cameos by celebrities like Bob Costas, Andy Cohen, Phyllis Smith, Ozzie Smith, Danny Meyer, Mike Shildt, Bernie Federko and Kennedy Holmes. Bid on once-in-a-lifetime auction items. Donations will be accepted online throughout the virtual event and after the event is over at stlzoo.org/AZooAdo. There is no fee to watch the online broadcast. Proceeds will help the Zoo in all of its operations and with recovery from temporarily closing to the public due to COVID-19. stlzoo.org/AZooAdo

Saturday, Oct. 3

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Online pre-orders and pre-pay still available. Orders can be placed with individual vendors online. Vendor availability and order deadlines vary. Market guidelines for onsite shopping include masks, social distancing, not touching products at vendor stands. For details and information: ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market or facebook.com/vinestreetmarketofallon

Saturday, Oct. 3, & Sunday, Oct. 4

▪ Autumn with the Animals — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (By timed-ticket reservation). Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy a festive fall day at the Zoo with specialty menu items like caramel apples and caramel apple funnel cakes, chicken apple bratwurst, giant pretzels, Oktoberfest beers, and more available for purchase for a limited time. Take advantage of the cooler weather and visit the Zoo’s animals, exhibits and attractions. Keepers will provide apples and apple-themed enrichment for the animals throughout the day. Families can participate in a kids’ digital activity around the Zoo, and kids will receive a craft project to take home. Free, but tickets reservations are required. Additional dates: Oct. 10-11. To make a reservation, visit stlzoo.org/visit/zoo-reservations.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, Community Room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Please note you must be 16 years of age or older to donate; feeling healthy and well the day of the Blood Drive; and a photo ID is required. Lunch is provided to all donors. Appointments are recommended but not required. To make an appointment for the upcoming blood drive visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code MemorialBelleville or call 1-800-733-2767.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Saturday, Oct. 10

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options including unmedicated, medicated and epidural will be discussed. Class discussions of inductions and Cesarean sections are also included. Both mother and her support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. The class will also cover Infant Care and Safe Sleep. Fee: $20. To register, for additional dates or for more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Services/Womens-Health/having-a-baby/Education-Programs