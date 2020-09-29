O’Fallon City Council may extend COVID-19 testing site at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site set up at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital since mid-September might remain in place for up to six more months.

The O’Fallon City Council will consider a special event permit to extend the drive-thru testing site through April 2021, as requested by the HSHS Medical Group, at its Oct. 5 meeting.

To expedite the site’s opening two weeks ago, Mayor Herb Roach had signed an executive order that allowed it for 60 days.

The COVID-19 global pandemic was declared in mid-March, and, as of Monday, St. Clair County had 7,426 cases and 190 deaths since then.

Senior City Planner Justin Randall told the council’s Community Development Committee on Sept. 28 the site at 1512 North Green Mount Road will be operated from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, by appointment only.

All activities will be on the southwest end of the parking lot. Randall said entrance will be through Cambridge Boulevard and exit will be on to Green Mount Road. Standard signage has been requested to direct people where to go.

Randall said he did not know what type of testing would be done under the tents but would find out before the next council meeting.

A temporary trailer had previously been OK’d on site to serve as an office for test processing and storage of materials and patient records. There can be either one or two tents to provide shelter for staff and patients.

O’Fallon City Council addresses multiple park matters

At the Sept. 21 meeting, the council approved several park-related matters.

A Parks Master Plan update is required every eight to 10 years. The council approved an agreement with Planning Design Studio for professional services costing $42,500 to update the roadmap for the future of the Park and Recreation Department.

This plan, which is essential to the community, will also include an assessment of the existing Memorial Pool to evaluate condition, replacement or restoration of the pool and systems. It will also lay the groundwork for the Bicycle Master Plan update in 2022.

If awarded, the MEPRD Community Master Plan Grant will be $17,000, so the city’s cost will be $25,500. This is included in the FY2021 annual budget.

The Metro East Park and Recreation District requires a resolution of support for the grant application, which the council OK’d. If awarded, it provides a 40 percent match on the department’s Master Plan Update.

The council approved an intergovernmental agreement between O’Fallon Township High School and the Parks and Recreation Department concerning Community Park fields 1 and 2, and general requests for the Family Sports Park. OTHS will repair the Blazier Field press box so it complies with building codes.

Another intergovernmental agreement was approved between the city and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services for ambulance services in O’Fallon and the O’Fallon Shiloh Valley Caseyville Fire Protection District. The city should receive $100,000 from this arrangement.

Council delays utility increase, addresses other issues

In other action, the council delayed an automatic annual increase for utility customers until at least January 2021.

To freeze the rates, the council rescinded in its entirety and replaced an ordinance regarding water inside the city, rates for Fairview Heights and outside the corporate limits. Aldermen had already advanced the ordinance Sept. 8.

The council also extended a special event permit for an additional six months that allows restaurants to use parking lots and streets as additional outdoor seating in the Downtown District (Second and Cherry streets) to comply with the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

They also approved an ordinance change to allow for sidewalk dining to occur year-round, from Jan. 1-Dec. 31.

Roach announced Larry Sewell, chairman of the Planning Commission since 2009, had been selected chairman of the national African American Credit Union Coalition. He is an executive with Together Credit Union.

“This is quite an honor, and he is very deserving. He is quite a leader,” Roach said.

COVID-19 protocols remain in place for council meetings

The Sept. 21 meeting was the first time a majority of aldermen returned to the council chambers inside O’Fallon City Hall since pandemic quarantines affected life starting in mid-March.

Social distancing remains in place and other safety protocols. People must register for the meetings in advance because of the crowd limitations.

The council is allowed to have their meetings on the Zoom platform in a webinar format. The city has also resumed recording the meetings, which are available as video on demand on the website, www.ofallon.org.