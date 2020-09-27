O’Fallon reviews building code revisions

An effort to align the city’s building codes with revisions in the International Code Council is underway in O’Fallon. Some of the local codes for fire, property maintenance and others will be amended too.

These are minimum regulations governing the design, construction, alteration, enlargement, repair, demolition, removal, maintenance and use of all buildings and structures.

The city currently regulates building construction, as well as residential and commercial occupancy programs, using the 2012 International Codes, along with various adopted amendments.

An ordinance updating the city’s numerous building codes to the 2018 ICC proposal will be up for final approval at the O’Fallon City Council meeting Monday, Oct. 5. However, the code adoption will not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2021, to allow builders and developers enough time to finalize current projects and prepare for future submittals under the new codes.

This is a periodic update the city historically has adopted every six years. The ICC develops new codes every three years.

At the council’s Community Development Committee meeting Sept. 14, Community Development Director Ted Shekell explained the need to transition to the 2018 ICC Family of Codes.

Code Enforcer Chad Truran provided an overview of the major changes from the current codes and outlined some of the local amendments.

Some of the reasons it is necessary to update:

The International Code Council has now phased out certifications and training based on the 2012 adopted codes. Inspectors are currently unable to get training and new certifications based on the 2012 ICC codes.

Newer technologies and advancements allow architects, engineers and builders to use alternative methods of construction that may not be in the 2012 codes.

Language within the codes has been cleared up, and/or expanded for clarification from prior code years.

Code sections related to deck installations and solar energy installations have been greatly expanded and provide inspection staff and the public with far more information than current codes.

Shekell said the staff has been working with local builders on the Building Code Review Committee, who recommend the update.

O’Fallon City Council, CDC approve changes

Both the CDC and council have unanimously approved these changes as it has gone through the city channels.

Like the previous one, this code adoption ordinance has certain language changes to make it compatible with local and state law.

The purpose of the codes is “to provide minimum requirements to safeguard the public safety, health and general welfare, through affordability, structural strength, means of egress facilities, stability, sanitation, light and ventilation, energy conservation and safety to life and property from fire and other hazards attributed to the built environment.”

Justin Randall, Assistant Community Development Director, said staff believes moving to a more recent code edition would be beneficial to the citizens, builders, design professionals and inspection staff. It would also continue a level of service in line with the intent of the codes.

Fire code a proposed recommendation

One of the staff recommendations that varies from the ICC involves the fire code. A requirement for A-2 use groups — with an occupancy of 300 or more where alcoholic beverages are consumed — are to be retroactively equipped with an automatic sprinkler system.

This would have been required of such local establishments as the VFW, American Legion, Knights of Columbus and other non-profit establishments that may not have the funds to install these systems.

“Staff does not support this change and is recommending an amendment to the 2018 IFC that would delete this requirement. Current zoning regulations, such as special event permits and other ICC code sections, already provide a level of safety for these establishments,” the report said.

Additional information on ICC changes

The remaining ICC changes to the various codes would be considered updates, clarification of multiple sections and new additions.

The proposed ordinance, if approved, covers the 2018 International Building Code and codes for fire prevention, mechanical, property maintenance, residential, existing building, fuel gas, swimming pool and spa, and Illinois Energy Conservation codes, plus 2017 National Electrical Code, Illinois Plumbing Code and Illinois Accessibility Code.