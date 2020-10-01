O’Fallon Around Town — Oct. 8 edition

Noon Thursday, Oct. 8 is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Oct. 8

▪ Grant’s Farm Halloween Drive-Thru — By reservation only through Saturday, Oct. 31. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. For the first time ever, visitors will be able to drive their own vehicles through more than a mile of the Grant’s Farm property, which will be transformed into nine different spooky experiences complete with festive decorations, lights, pumpkins, ghosts, spiders and so much more. Reservations are required; space is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at grantsfarm.com.

▪ O’Fallon Community Thanksgiving Curb-Side Meal Donation Drive — Now through Sunday, Nov. 15. Benedick Title Insurance, 1004 S. Lincoln Ave., Suite 9, O’Fallon. Food and monetary donations are being accepted for the free Thanksgiving curbside meal at Faith Lutheran Church, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 26. Monetary donations must be made payable to the O’Fallon Community Food Pantry. For information, call 618-235-1588 or email ofallonthanksgiving@gmail.com.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Oct. 9

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Carry-out/call-in. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

Saturday, Oct. 10:

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items available. Because of COVID restrictions, the sale will be held outdoors. Rain date: Saturday, Oct. 17.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Online pre-orders and pre-pay still available. Orders can be placed with individual vendors online. Vendor availability and order deadlines vary. Market guidelines for onsite shopping include masks, social distancing, not touching products at vendor stands. For details and information: ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market or facebook.com/vinestreetmarketofallon

▪ It’s Hip to Chip Low-Cost Microchip Clinic — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Furchild, 105 E. First St., O’Fallon. On-site, low-cost micro-chipping. Cost: $10 per current pet (cat/dog) if spayed/neutered; $15 per pet if not spayed/neutered. Get $5 back if you spay or neuter pet withing 30 days of microchipping. Pets should weigh at least 1 pound. Price includes free lifetime registration. Administered by St. Clair County Animal Welfare Advocates trained personnel. No appointment needed. Cash only. facebook.com/events/325047591879770

Saturday, Oct. 10, & Sunday, Oct. 11

▪ Autumn with the Animals — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (By timed-ticket reservation). Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy a festive fall day at the Zoo with specialty menu items like caramel apples and caramel apple funnel cakes, chicken apple bratwurst, giant pretzels, Oktoberfest beers, and more available for purchase for a limited time. Take advantage of the cooler weather and visit the Zoo’s animals, exhibits and attractions. Keepers will provide apples and apple-themed enrichment for the animals throughout the day. Families can participate in a kids’ digital activity around the Zoo, and kids will receive a craft project to take home. Free, but tickets reservations are required. To make a reservation, visit stlzoo.org/visit/zoo-reservations.

Monday, Oct. 12

▪ The Hett Film Art Series: ‘The Night of the Hunter’ (1955) — 6 p.m. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Released from prison for car theft, a religious fanatic marries a gullible widow, whose children are reluctant to say where their dad hid $10,000 he stole in a robbery. Not rated; 1 hour, 32 minutes. Screen Talk host: Dr. Jessica Campbell, assistant professor of English. Free admission. For more information, visit theHett.com or call 618-537-6863.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, SLU Conference Room, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org