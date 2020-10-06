It’s starting to look a lot like fall, Halloween in downtown O’Fallon

With festive window decorations and seasonal cornstalk displays throughout downtown, local merchants in O’Fallon kicked off a month of activities with “Fall in Love with the Downtown District” on Saturday.

A Pumpkin Art Contest, Recipe Contest for a Market Eats e-cookbook and other activities are planned in October.

During the current coronavirus public health crisis, mitigation efforts have resulted in cancellation of many events throughout the city. After rolling out collaborative plans last year, downtown merchants had attempted to establish a roster of more fun events throughout the year, including a Founders’ Day in May, but the pandemic forced everything to halt.

However, with protocols in place, the city, O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown District are trying to engage customers safely in customary activities, whether virtual or socially distanced this fall.

“There’s no normalcy anymore,” said Whitney Leidner, owner of Refinery Salon and one of the downtown business leaders.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We’re just trying to have more of a Halloween feel downtown by decorating our windows. By next week, we’re going to have pumpkins out.”

The salon, whose staff usually goes all out for Halloween, has decided on a Day of the Dead theme, adding photos of “Dead Hairstyles” in one window — black and white pictures of Florence Henderson as Mrs. Carol Brady in “The Brady Bunch” and Farrah Fawcett’s infamous bangs, and a guy with a mullet, are on display. More will be forthcoming.

People were encouraged to visit the merchants who set up outside for the day for a safer option.

“The Downtown District wants to kick off fall the right/safe way. We’re all a little anxious to get out, so here’s an opportunity. Stroll the streets of the downtown district, check out the new murals, fall décor, shops and eat — all outside ... it is the perfect time of year to enjoy all the outdoor dining in DTD,” a flyer posted around downtown stated.

“I think we had a good turnout,” Leidner said. “People want to be supportive.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Jon Greenstreet, owner of The Bike Surgeon, is also one of the downtown business leaders. He looked forward to being in front of the shop enjoying the fall weather. (the weather was a little gloomy and chilly, but that did not stop folks from participating.)

“We are excited to get folks downtown to experience the last few weeks of the market on Vine Street and to visit with downtown businesses with our Fall in Love with O’Fallon event,” he said.

Bike Surgeon recently opened its small dining/drinking area with snacks and sandwiches, including a gourmet grilled cheese and soft-baked pretzels served with stoneground mustard. A selection of beers and soft drinks are available — with Schlafly’s Milk Chocolate Stout a bestseller Saturday.

The Halloween theme beckons merchants to be whimsical, and more will join in the fun throughout the month. Furchild Boutique had an array of costumes ready for pets. Downtown is a pet-friendly area, and people brought their pooches on leashes as families strolled downtown Saturday morning.

Halloween egg hunt, Vine Street Market

Going with a whimsical approach, the O’Fallon VFW Auxiliary is sponsoring a Sp-EGG-Tacular Hallo-EGG Hunt.

They will hide one dozen, pre-filled plastic Halloween eggs in peoples’ yard (O’Fallon or Shiloh address only) during the weekends of Oct. 9-11, 16-18 and 23-25. They can set up during the night, or early morning. The cost is $10 per dozen/kid. Please email post805auxiliary@gmail.com with name, phone number, address, weekend of choice.

The Vine Street Market is open on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 17 and continues to draw people downtown.

“So many awesome things going on at the Vine Street Market and in the Downtown District during October. More events are planned for the winter months,” said Sarah Burton, the city’s Vine Street Market coordinator.

“We’re always busy when the market is open,” said Kate Hendrix, co-owner of Sweet Katie Bee’s Sustainable Bakery and Café, as she brought out corn chowder to a customer.

Customers ordered carryout at a front kiosk or sat outside on patio tables for breakfast and lunch.

Chamber sponsors Military Appreciation Day

Additionally, on Saturday, the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce sponsored Military Appreciation Day at the Vine Street Market, with the first 75 retirees who visited the chamber tent with a valid ID receiving a $5 Market Bucks certificate to use at participating vendors.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, children — and adults — can pick up a custom coloring page made by Art Gecko Studio. Once they finish coloring or decorating their page, they are encouraged to tag @vinestreetmarketofallon and @artgeckocreativestudio on social media so their creations can be seen.

Oct. 10 is also Art Gecko’s Make & Take Pumpkin Decorating Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their studio on 218 E. State St.

Recipe contest on tap in O’Fallon

People have until Oct. 10 to submit recipes for the Vine Street Market Eats: A Community Collaboration of Farmers Market Recipes contest. Email recipes to brutzinski@ofallon.org The winner will be announced Oct. 17.

Recipes must contain one ingredient purchased at the Vine Street Market or a Downtown District - O’Fallon business.

Name the vendor or business in the recipe.

Make sure the recipe is detailed: Measurements and step by step directions please.

People can send up to two photos of their dish.

Email submission to brutzinski@ofallon.org.

One recipe will be randomly selected to win prizes from: The Bread Guy, Nitro Salsa, Suga’ Pies, Kaleidoscope Craft Brew Coffee, Fezziwig’s Marketplace, Art Gecko Creative Studio, Bike Surgeon, Courage&Grace, D&M Farms, Harriett’s Sweet Treats, Main Street Pastures, DeMange Family Farms and Ella & Ollie Popcorn.

Pumpkin Art Contest scheduled

Also, Oct. 12 is the deadline to register for the Pumpkin Art Contest being held at the market on Oct. 17. There is a $10 registration fee.

All ages are welcome and are encouraged to be creative with art/carving. Pumpkin weight limit is 50 lbs. No political, religious or any type of advocacy decorations are allowed. Entrees must be self-standing and can be dropped of from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, or from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

“Keep it PG, folks,” the guidelines state.

Voting will take place at the market and the Downtown District Facebook page. After the market, the entries will be on display at the Chamber of Commerce until Sunday, Oct. 18. If they are not picked up by 5 p.m., they will be composted.

Register here: https://apm.activecommunities.com/.../Activity_Search/3766

For more information, visit the Downtown District and Vine Street Market on Facebook.