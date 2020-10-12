O’Fallon VFW strives to help veterans during difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic

One of the most active veterans’ organizations in the state and the largest VFW post in southwestern Illinois and the metro-east, the Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 in O’Fallon has led the way in helping veterans and the local community through its many special events.

But the coronavirus public health crisis has forced cancellation of communal activities since mid-March. However, through innovation and adaptation, the group has forged ahead — along with their auxiliary — with their mission.

The O’Fallon VFW has re-imagined its Veterans Day Parade as a Veterans Flag Way, is collecting socks for veterans in homes throughout the month, has plans for a food drive and blood drive, is offering Halloween egg hunts at homes and, just for fun, has scheduled a cornhole tournament.

“Our post has been struggling to keep open during COVID and still be able to help veterans. We have come up with some unique fundraisers to try and bring in income. We look forward to starting up all of our normal events next year,” said Commander Ed Martinez.

A local gathering place for decades, the O’Fallon VFW bar reopened as of Friday, Oct. 9, with hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Safety protocols are in place for masks, social distancing and crowd size. There is outdoor seating available adjacent to the building. The address is 221 W. First St.

The Post, which will celebrate 74 years chartered in O’Fallon on Thursday, Oct. 15, has been devoted to veterans, service members and their families ever since. Fundraising proceeds often benefit the Post 805 Troop Support Fund to help local veterans and their families when they are in need. Nationally, the VFW celebrated its 121st anniversary Sept. 29, and fights for veterans’ health care, education and disability pensions, among other causes.

The O’Fallon chapter has selfless volunteers and committed members who make a difference — with over 650 members and 62 auxiliary members. The post was awarded the national Outstanding Community Service Award in 2018, which is given to less than 1 percent of the posts in the country.

Operation Socktober

Volunteer Paul Zinck, who is spearheading the sock drive “Operation Socktober,” said they are motivated to collect and distribute 3,500 pairs. They will send to Jefferson Barracks VA facility, Cochran VA Hospital, Joseph Center in East St. Louis, and other homes and shelters.

“Clean socks are the No. 1 most requested item by veterans in VA hospitals, by veterans in veteran’s homes, and by veterans and others at homeless shelters. There are no restrictions as far as type of socks, color of socks, or anything like that. The only restriction is that we want to collect and give new socks so they’ll be clean and comfortable,” Zinck said.

There are three ways to donate: Bring in some socks and drop them in the bin/box at the Post; drop off; or mail donation by cash or check to VFW Post 805, Attention: Operation Socktober. The VFW will use the cash to buy new socks, or socks can be ordered online through Amazon or another store and be shipped directly to the post at 221 W. First Street, O’Fallon,IL 62269.

“Last year, Operation Socktober netted over 3,300 pairs of new socks that were distributed to veterans’ hospitals, homes, and other shelters. The goal this year is 3,500 pairs of socks. We need your help to warm the soles of our veterans,” Zinck said.

Food Drive

Sharon Zinck of the O’Fallon VFW Auxiliary said VFW Illinois and its Auxiliary are combining efforts with a goal of making the lives of the homeless and less fortunate more bearable by collecting 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food by Friday, Nov. 20. VFW Post 805 is a drop-off point and all donations will go to the O’Fallon Community Food Pantry, which serves the O’Fallon and Shiloh areas.

“Our community stands out in veteran support as it is home to many active duty and retired members of the Armed Forces. These veterans are served by our community food pantry and we are proud to do our part to support this effort,” she said.

“People can bring food items with them to the Veterans Day Reverse Parade on Nov. 11 where from noon to 3 p.m. they can hand them out of their cars to volunteers as they drive through. Donations can be brought to VFW Post 805 any day of the week after 11 a.m.”

Veterans Flag Way

Flags and stationary military displays will be outside from noon to 3 p.m. on Veterans Day — Wednesday, Nov. 11 — in the O’Fallon Family Sports Park, 301 Oberneufemann Road. People can drive-through and support local veterans, and are encouraged to decorate their vehicles.

“The reverse parade is a unique way to honor veterans on Veterans Day and still be safe during the COVID requirements. We will set up in the morning and the park will open at noon. We will set up thousands of American flags and will have static displays of military vehicles and other unique displays.

“We will provide each car a flyer on the event, a VFW poppy, and will collect donations and canned goods for our food drive. We will leave the flags up for a couple of days for citizens to drive through,” Martinez said.

Blood Drive

Post 805 will host a blood drive by Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, with donations by appointment only because of COVID-19, and a limit of 20. Please schedule online at (https://www.bloodcenter.org/donate/).

Mississippi Valley donations are used by local hospitals and your donation stays local for use. Recent changes to donor eligibility now allow donors that were excluded for Mad Cow Disease (Variant Creutzfeldt-Jacob Disease) to potentially donate as well. Check the website for eligibility requirements.

Cornhole Tournament

Post 805 will host a Cornhole Tournament “Curse of the Bags” beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. $40 per team, sign up at the Post or day of the event.

Sp-EGG-Tacular Hallo-EGG Hunt

The O’Fallon VFW Auxiliary is sponsoring a Sp-EGG-Tacular Hallo-EGG Hunt. They will hide one dozen, pre-filled plastic Halloween eggs in peoples’ yard (O’Fallon or Shiloh address only) Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18 and Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 25. They can set up during the night, or early morning. The cost is $10 per dozen/kid. Please email post805auxiliary@gmail.com with name, phone number, address, weekend of choice.