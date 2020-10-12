O’Fallon Girl Scout Brownie was selling nuts and candy. She ended up saving man’s life

An 8-year-old’s quick-thinking and Brownie training resulted in saving a neighbor’s life last fall and a recent unexpected national award — the Girl Scout Medal of Honor.

Gretel Ulmer, now 9 and a third grade student in O’Fallon, said she was selling nuts and candy for her troop door-to-door in her neighborhood in October 2019 when she spotted Henry Gaddis on the ground beside his car.

“At first, I thought he was working on his car. Then I went up to him and asked ‘Are you OK?’ He didn’t answer. I knew immediately something was wrong. I ran to his house to ring the doorbell and his wife answered,” she said.

Her mom, Pam, was waiting in their car, and she saw Gretel running. Gretel shouted for help, so she got out of the car — without her phone. Her mom stayed with the Gaddis’ while Gretel, who saw a friend in a nearby yard, ran to ask for her help — and a phone.

“Gretel ran and got all this help. We tried to lift him. He could not talk, his eyes were shut,” Pam Ulmer said. “When he was not conscious, 9-1-1 was called.”

Gretel had earned a Safety Badge and a First Aid Badge in Brownies, and she was taught how to call 9-1-1 during those lessons.

O’Fallon’s first responders were quick to arrive, gave him oxygen and took Gaddis — who is in his 80s — to the hospital by ambulance, where he was released later that night.

His wife, Genola, had said he had a dental procedure earlier that day. They think a mixture of medications caused him to collapse.

“Later that night, Gretel was upset and wanted to find out how he was,” Pamela Ulmer said. “She was so in the moment in the afternoon and had the presence of mind to do the right thing. It could have been a tragic situation.”

Gaddis’ very grateful

Mr. and Mrs. Gaddis are very grateful.

“She is a very courageous little girl and exhibited the presence of mind and courage to get the right help at the right time in an emergency situation,” Henry Gaddis said.

Because of her quick efforts, Girl Scouts of the USA has honored Ulmer with its highest honor, the Girl Scouts’ Medal of Honor. Lifesaving Awards have been given since 1913 for deeds that help save lives.. Scouts are trained in health and safety, as well as to have presence of mind and be of service to others.

It is a rare achievement. Debbie McAuliffe, Girl Scout Service Unit Manager of O’Fallon, Shiloh and Fairview Heights, thought it might be eligible for the high honor, and the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Council voted to submit it nationally. It was a six-month process. The CEO, Loretta Graham, plans to personally deliver the honor.

“We were thrilled to find out,” Pamela said. “The Gaddis’ were so happy she got it.”

Family of scouts

Gretel has been in Girl Scouts for five years. What does she like about it?

“I like to explore, I like to help people and learn new things,” she said.

Pam Ulmer and her husband, Ty, were scouts during their youth and encouraged their daughter to join. Ty Ulmer joined as a Cub Scout and 10 years later, was named an Eagle Scout.

He grew up in Elmhurst, Illinois, and became a colonel in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 21 years. Pam said she started as a Brownie then ended as a cadet in the then-River Bluffs Council while growing up in O’Fallon.

Oh, and Gretel isn’t the only hero in the family — her grandfather received a Purple Heart for his valor in World War II.

Girl Scouts teaching O’Fallon resident life skills

While Gretel enjoys camping, hiking, having fun and making friends in Girl Scouts, the skill-building they can accomplish through badge work produces life-long lessons, her mother said.

Over the summer, she was working on her Journey Summit Award Pin, which involves completing three national leadership journeys at their grade level.

“They learn about girls in different countries, and how unique they are, but also how much they share in common,” Pamela Ulmer said.

The Girl Scout training has been invaluable for not only Gretel, but all the young women in the organization.

“Girl Scouts learn to be aware of their environment,” Pamela Ulmer said. “With all their training, any Girl Scout could have done what Gretel did. In her troop, 619, they do a lot of hours of training. The saying is ‘keep a Girl Scout close by — you never know when you are going to need them.’

“It’s more than camping and cookies.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls in kindgerten-12th grade and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. For more information, call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org.