‘Sleepy Hollow’ legend, Headless Horseman go virtual for OTHS fall play this weekend

Instead of a stage, the O’Fallon Township High School theater department will be using a screen to present their annual fall play online — headless horseman and all — in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

Nineteenth century meets 21st century, as the cast of 21 and six crew members are bringing to life the American classic Gothic horror story in a remote stream presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday Oct 22-24. The link can be purchased at OTHS.booktix.com for $5 but you can also donate at the site.

While the theater production might look different, the experience for audiences will hopefully be an entertaining one, cast members say. The show is family-friendly, so they are encouraging watch parties — and are even offering a snack option for curbside pick-up.

Wrapped up two weeks ago, the production has been edited and is now ready for an audience.

“It’s an hour and 5 minutes,” said Eve Knipp, who directs the fall play.

Knipp said they felt the show had to go on after the disappointment of canceling the spring musical, “The Addams Family,” two weeks before it was to open, because of the shelter-in-place restrictions. While the COVID-19 public health crisis continued this fall, the students and staff adapted their show, learning new skills while filming their scenes at home by using a phone or a laptop computer.

“We still wanted to bring theater to the local public and needed to think outside the box and get creative on how we could bring the online theater experience to our audience,” Knipp said. “I wanted to give the students a creative outlet.”

They went by the guidelines of the Illinois Board of Education to proceed with the production. Rehearsals were all online.

Written by Washington Irving in 1820, this short story has been an enduring part of American folklore ever since, with numerous films, TV shows and theatrical experiences adapting the ghostly legend.

Set in the New England countryside, “Sleepy Hollow” begins when Ichabod Crane, a lightly goofy schoolmaster, arrives in the farming community, looking for a good life and a wealthy wife. He sets his sights on Katrina (played by Abby Nunn), the 18-year-old daughter of rich farmer, Baltus Van Tassel, but she already has a boyfriend, boisterous Brom Bones, who is fond of pranks

To complicate matters, the graveyard is haunted by a small army of restless spirits. After a harvest party at the Van Tassel farm, Ichabod must travel home through a terrible storm. Already spooked, he’s freaked out by a galloping phantom — the Headless Horseman. So, what happens next in these dark shadows? Tune in ...

Grant Risse, a senior who is playing the lead Ichabod Crane, said the show is suitable for all ages.

“It’s very kid-friendly. It’s not a very graphic show,” he said.

Risse said putting together a show on Zoom has been an interesting experience.

“I am glad we were able to do the play. It was a good way to cope with everything going on,” he said.

Risse has worked with Holden Mast, who plays his arch nemesis, Brom Bones, at OTHS and in community theatre — in fact, every show since seventh grade, totaling 13. Risse is president of the OTHS Thespians, and Mast is vice-president.

“We could interact with each other without connecting in person. It helped having worked with people before. I felt 100 percent comfortable,” Mast said.

The entire cast liked working with each other.

“People were happy to see each other. Everyone loves acting and performing, and it was depressing to be isolated,” Risse said. “This wasn’t awkward.”

Cast adjusts to virtual setting

Knipp said the cast adapted quickly to the circumstances.

“It showed everyone’s resiliency. We had to be creative in ways we had not been before,” she said. “Working with this cast was a gift.”

They worked on dialects, they studied the time period and they came together as a village, she said.

Adjusting to performing on Zoom was challenging and there were tech issues during rehearsals.

“Somebody’s computer would crash and they had the next line,” Risse said. “We were able to work it out. We hope it is well-received.”

‘Being creative helps us get through all of it’

Knipp said the kids worked hard, going to school online during the day, and then rehearsal at night. They had homework to do, too.

“The arts are what keeps us going through all the bad times,” she said. “Being creative helps us get through all of it.”

The students praised Knipp for her efforts.

“She rocked it like she always does,” Risse said.

The students all realized how much they missed doing theater and look forward to seeing what else might be in store.

“The kids last year were so devastated by not being able to do the musical,” Knipp said. “The set is still up.”

Supporting the OTHS theater program

They would have to recast the seniors, but it’s to be determined if they can perform live.

The streaming link that is sent to those who purchased it will begin at 6:30 p.m. each night, with shout-outs and a small commercial on a loop. The show must be watched in real time, beginning at 7 p.m., as people can’t rewind or fast forward. Once it is over, people can’t go back.

The hard work of the students, staff and parents to encourage the program is noticed.

“We truly need to keep the program going so your support is so crucial and we are forever grateful for all of you that continue helping us. It’s not how we wanted theater to be, but we are learning to adapt and are teaching the kids new skills,” said Jennifer John Bickel, whose children are involved in the program and she helps out behind-the-scenes.

Buckets o’ treats, pizza

Bickel is handling the concessions for this show, baking glow-in-the-dark cookies (orders closed) and organizing tasks where needed.

Buckets o’ treats — which include popcorn, candy, beverages, coloring sheets, craft, ghost sucker and more — can be pre-ordered and paid for at this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4eacaf2da0f58-legend

They cost $10. Supplies are limited. Pick-up is outside the Milburn Theatre from 2-4:30 p.m. the day of the performance. People can pay cast members (exact amount) at pick-up or pay ahead of time by Venmo (@Natalie-Durbin-9), or Paypal (durbinator7@hotmail.com)

To support the show, FlamentCo’s The Place is offering a “Sleepy Hollow” pizza (jalapeno popper pizza). If people order it any time between Thursday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 24, OTHS theater will receive $2 for each one sold. People can order a pizza online at www.flamentcopizza.com,