Holiday cheer isn’t canceled, just re-imagined in O’Fallon

Costumes and candy will be a part of Saturday’s Halloween in O’Fallon — and so will COVID-19 guidelines on social distancing and safety masks.

And, looking ahead, no Grinch is stopping Christmas downtown this year, says Beth Ortega, who rescued the Holiday Parade a few years ago and has now pivoted to make sure people can still have fun and be safe at the same time for festivities in 2020.

“For now, my team is focused on finding ways to get to share the spirit of love of this town,” she said.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, realization the holidays won’t be ordinary has led local groups to focus on a “new normal” for the remainder of the year.

Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas will have time-honored celebrations, but they will look different. And fundraising efforts for those in need are ongoing by several community organizations.

City Trick-Or-Treating

For Halloween, the city will allow trick-or-treating from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and reminds citizens of the “Porch Light Code” — if people are welcoming trick-or-treaters to knock on their door, leave the porch light or driveway light on. If people do not wish to have trick-or-treaters approach their home and door, please leave the porch light or driveway light off on Halloween.

“We hope that everyone will practice safety during this year’s Halloween celebration,” Mayor Herb Roach said. “Please remember to follow the CDC guidelines to help protect you and your family from COVID-19. Please do not participate in trick-or-treating this year if you do not feel comfortable, are immunocompromised, or are COVID-19 positive or have recently been in contact with someone with COVID-19.”

The mayor asked residents to consider participating in lower risk Halloween activities during this year’s celebration. Information on lower risk Halloween activities can be located on the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.

One suggestion is to participate in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags or candies are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance, such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard.

If preparing goodie bags, people should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags. Attempt to host small groups in an outdoor, open-air setting.

The CDC recommends avoiding in-person gatherings with people who do not live in the household, and to maintain the 6 feet of recommended spacing. If 6 feet is not possible, please use an appropriate face covering/mask.

Call the O’Fallon Police Department immediately at 618-624-4545 if noticing any suspicious activity. The O’Fallon Fire Department will not be holding any Halloween Safe Stops this year.

Children’s Costume Contest

The annual Children’s Halloween Costume Contest, sponsored by the O’Fallon Rotary Club, is now virtual.

John “Woody” Almind of the O’Fallon Rotary explained $75 gift certificates will be given to each costume winner in six categories, and a $100 gift certificate will be given to the overall winner. Winners will be announced on Halloween.

To enter, submit a full-length child photo in costume no later that noon Thursday, Oct. 29, via the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RotaryHalloweeen

Prizes will be awarded in the following six categories: 1. Superheroes; 2. Children under 3 years old; 3. Scariest; 4. Best pet costume; 5. Most unique/imaginative; 6. Best overall

Almind wanted to assure parents the process is safe.

“The data is password protected. Only one person — a Rotarian — has the password and will have access to the data file, he said.

Community Thanksgiving Meal

For six years, a group of local citizens, businesses and civic groups hosted a free traditional meal on Thanksgiving Day at Faith Lutheran Church in O’Fallon.

This year, for the seventh event, that same group will serve a holiday feast by carryout only from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. U.S. 50, with orders taken curbside and the meals brought out to vehicles. Reservations are not required, and it is open to everyone.

Organizer Linda Benedick said they have been blessed with volunteers and donations in years’ past. They are not affiliated with any one church or organization — it is a community effort. The city of O’Fallon, village of Shiloh, O’Fallon Township, Boy Scout Troop 94 and local churches have been supportive.

“These types of events are great for O’Fallon, especially during these tough times,” Roach. “I encourage all those who may be hungry to come pick up a good Thanksgiving meal. I will see you there.”

The group is seeking donations in the form of food or monetary donations to purchase food and supplies as needed. Items in need for the event include: Turkeys, whole or breast; canned corn and canned green beans; chicken broth; assorted desserts; and aluminum foil or plastic wrap.

Food and monetary donations can be dropped off between now and Sunday, Nov. 15, at Benedick Title Insurance, 1004 S. Lincoln Ave., Ste. 9. Monetary donations must be made payable to the O’Fallon Community Food Pantry.

For more information, or for those who are interested in volunteering or donating, please contact Benedick at 618-235-1588 or email at ofallonthanksgiving@gmail.com.

Christmas Downtown Dec. 12

Ortega has led a big team of volunteers to produce a massive holiday parade for the past three years that exceeded expectations and drew record crowds. But COVID-19 circumstances meant they must re-imagine what could take place.

Ortega said they are switching gears to create a crossover-type event with the O’Fallon Station Winter Market and the Chamber of Commerce’s Tinsel Around Town downtown events.

“We will be refocusing for this year, supporting downtown shops and restaurants while providing a fun destination for a social distance holiday experience for everyone. We will be bringing our city floats to line the downtown streets and in the late afternoon through the evening, there will be interactive characters on the floats, including Santa on his sleigh,” she said.

“Guests can come downtown on Dec. 12 and walk the shops and check out the floats and explore the floats that will remain in one place for the day/evening. We are doing a modified version of the reverse parade. Where other towns are parking floats and doing a drive through type experience for vehicles, we will be set up for guests to walk the float line-up and interact with/explore the floats,” she said.

“There is so much more to do in a large space. We are excited to see how this comes together! You know we don’t do anything small, and will keep coming up with more ideas to make this an event every bit as fun as our giant parade. And as soon as we can all gather again, hopefully this time next year, we will be busy prepping for a great parade event in 2021,” she said.

Ortega said updates and info on this year’s modified event and for next year’s parade will be on the O’Fallon Holiday Parade Facebook page.

“We stand by our purpose — and feel it is even more important with the chaos and negativity of this year. We ask everyone to join us in sharing some hope, spreading some much-needed happiness and finding few new friends. It is possible to still share a smile with a stranger — even from behind the mask, and leave as friends,” Ortega said.

Toy Drive

The Beth Ortega Group, a Re/Max Preferred real estate business, is hosting a new “Big Give” with a Toy Drive for kids in the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (Cardinal Glennon in St. Louis is one).

“Visitors are tightly restricted and extremely limited for these kids, for many months now, and we need to find a way to make this an epic magical holiday for them. New unwrapped toys can be donated now through Dec. 10. We will even pick up toys from those wonderful local friends that are willing to donate! You can also ship them directly to us if you are an online shopper,” she said.

For more information, email: bethortegagroup@gmail.com or visit the social media platforms.

Winter Market at Vine Street Market

Back this year, in collaboration with the O’Fallon Downtown District Tinsel Around Town, is the Vine Street Winter Market, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. People can come shop their favorite local market vendors and stock up on foods and art during this fun and unique outdoor market, said Coordinator Sarah Burton.

They are seeking vendors, with the deadline for applications Monday, Nov. 9. All applications are submitted to a jury process.

“We are looking for unique, one-of-a-kind vendors to occupy the few remaining spots available at the Winter Market. Only outdoor stalls remain,” Burton said.

Review the vendor guidebook before applying, found here: https://ofallonstation.com/.../2020-Vine-Street-Market...

Apply at this link: https://www.managemymarket.com/landing.aspx?orgID=1683

Carriage rides will leave from the O’Fallon Station during the market, reservations required.