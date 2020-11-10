‘Leap of faith’ spawns memorable luncheon event honoring local first responders

An ambassador for Operation Gratitude, Sara Field approached the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce and local businesses about planning an appreciation lunch that would honor first responders — police, fire and EMTs.

While the day may have been overcast, spreading goodwill turned into a joyous occasion.

National First Responder Day is Oct. 28, as established by Congress in 2017, to honor the courageous men and women on the frontlines. Field was able to mobilize the community to pay it forward.

“It was a great day,” Field said. “I have only lived here as a military spouse for about three months, so to say this was a leap of faith is an understatement. Every single business and person that I approached to partner with me said ‘yes’ without hesitation. It was clear this day was meant to be. It went from a ‘what if’ to a reality in just 36 days.”

First responders from O’Fallon, Scott Air Force Base and Shiloh were invited, and the event was set up outside O’Fallon Fire Rescue Station 4 on Taylor Road. In addition to the chamber, the O’Fallon VFW Post 805 assisted, as did volunteers, who helped assemble red care pouches from Operation Gratitude earlier. Boy Scout Troops 44 and 144 and Scott AFB Girl Scout Troop 238 pitched in as well.

“I organized this event based on their mission and vision. Operation Gratitude seeks to forge bonds between Americans and their military and first responder heroes through volunteer projects, acts of gratitude and meaningful engagements,” Field said.

Cooperation came together quickly.

“My goal was to involve as many citizens and groups from the community as possible. It was especially neat for me, as a military spouse, to see the military supporting this outreach to our local heroes,” she said. “It was really special to see the military and civilian communities represented to honor our first responders.”

Field said the “Commander and chief of Security Forces on the base stopped by to show their support, most of the thank you notes were written by military children, the photographer took leave for the day from her job on the base to take pictures, the VFW was a huge support, the person who made the event flyer is a military spouse and the Starlifter Combo band from Scott AFB was there to provide music.”

Sugarfire Smoke House parked their food truck onsite and donated a sandwich and a side in an easy grab-and-go bag. Volunteers served pizza from Papa John’s, sandwiches from Jimmy John’s, rolls from Texas Roadhouse, chocolate chip cookies from Sweet Katie Bee’s, doughnuts from Wood Bakery and brownies and cookies from Dierberg’s.

The Chamber and VFW donated chips and drinks. Fitz’s donated root beer with a special limited-edition label made specifically for first responders — “ST LOUIS Strong.” Also helping were Sandy Lynne Photography and April Rennels of Sweet Serenity Images.

“I was humbled by the generosity of this community and their willingness to serve their own. It is also a wonderful reminder of the good in people,” she said.

More about Operation Gratitude

Field said it was designed as a casual lunch, where people could come and go quickly. They planned for around 75 first responders and came close to that number. She had 100 red pouch care pouches from Operation Gratitude to hand out, and only had six left.

“Several officers and firemen took meals back to their departments for those who could not step away to attend. The leftover care pouches were delivered to the Security Forces gate guards on the base that afternoon,” Field said. “They were all very appreciative and mentioned that it felt good to be thanked. That was the goal and made all of the planning completely worth it.”

Captain Dave Matevey of the O’Fallon Police Department and O’Fallon Fire Chief Brad White complimented the organizers for their efforts.

“The first responder event was very much appreciated by our personnel. It was very gratifying and humbling to see businesses, community members, and area leaders come together in a show of support for us. We truly appreciated being treated to such a wonderful experience,” Matevey said. “The show of support from the community helps to remind us why we choose to serve this community, and why we as a department are so dedicated to it.”

High praise, appreciation for support

Matevey thanked Field personally, saying she did an “absolutely wonderful job organizing the event and probably put in many hours getting it all put together.”

White agreed.

“Sara with Operation Gratitude and Debbie with the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce put on an amazing event. I was truly humbled to see the number of donations from local businesses, especially considering the economic challenges many of them face because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

White said he is appreciative of the support.

“I continue to say the same thing to friends and family. O’Fallon first responders are truly blessed to have the unwavering support of the local community. What an amazing National First Responder Day!” White said.

O’Fallon Police Chief appreciates event

Police Chief Eric Van Hook, director of public safety in O’Fallon, echoed White’s statement.

“The officers, firefighters, dispatchers, and paramedics were very humbled by the support of our community. This really shouldn’t be a surprise as we have been blessed for many years to have outstanding community support,” Van Hook said.

Operation Gratitude is the largest nonprofit organization in the country for hands-on volunteerism to support the military, veterans and First Responders — police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

Established in 2003, four care packages to were to deployed servicemen in Iraq. Since then, the group has lifted the spirits of more than 1.8 million deployed troops, donated 2.9 million care packages, and had 1 million volunteers last year.

Children write thank you notes

In addition to the food, a table was covered with thank you notes from local children.

“The letters were written by children in my neighborhood on Scott Air Force Base and also from Scout troops on base and in neighboring cities,” Field said.

“Operation Gratitude collects letters from all over the country as they like to deliver hand-written messages of gratitude with care packages to deployed troops and first responders. Their website explains more about this program and it is a huge part of their virtual volunteerism campaign right now due to COVID-19.”

Field said there is not currently a project on the horizon.

“As of now, I do not have any more events planned, however, as an ambassador for Operation Gratitude, I am always seeking out ways to inform others about this organization and all that they do,” she said.

For more information, visit www.operationgratitude.com.