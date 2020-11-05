O’Fallon Around Town — Nov. 5 edition

Noon Thursday, Nov. 12, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Nov. 12

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ O’Fallon Community Thanksgiving Curb-Side Meal Donation Drive — Through Sunday, Nov. 15. Benedick Title Insurance, 1004 S. Lincoln Ave., Suite 9, O’Fallon. Food and monetary donations are being accepted for the free Thanksgiving curbside meal at Faith Lutheran Church, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 26. Monetary donations must be made payable to the O’Fallon Community Food Pantry. For information, call 618-235-1588 or email ofallonthanksgiving@gmail.com.

▪ The Hett Film Art Series: ‘Scotland, Pa.’ (2001) — 6 p.m. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A modern black comedy retelling of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is set in a suburban Pennsylvania hamburger stand in the early 1970s. Rated R; 1 hour, 44 minutes. Screen Talk host: Dr. Nichole DeWall, professor of English. Free admission. For more information, visit theHett.com or call 618-537-6863.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Nov. 13

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org