O’Fallon Around Town — Nov. 19 edition

Thursday, Nov. 19

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Nov. 20

▪ ‘BELIEVE! The Polar Express Experience’ — Through Wednesday, Dec. 30. By timed ticket reservation only. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Experience the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the beloved children’s book. Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9. For tickets and information: stlthepolarexpressride.com

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

Saturday, Nov. 21

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines people are ask to make a reservation for a time slot at 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes and there are 15 customers per time slot. No bill larger than a $10. Do not bring bags or boxes. Mask and social distancing will be enforces.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805, 225 W. 1st, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Monday, Nov. 23

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp, Shiloh. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Thursday, Nov. 26

▪ Seventh annual Free Thanksgiving Luncheon — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p..m. Faith Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 520 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. The Thanksgiving Feast committee will serve curb-side-to-go. Reservations are not required. Open to all residents of Shiloh, O’Fallon and Scott AFB. Donated food and cash donations not used for this event will be given to the O’Fallon and Shiloh food pantries. 618-235-1588 or ofallonthanksgiving@gmail.com.

News from around the town

Pastor Candice Wassell joined Faith Lutheran Church in O’Fallon as associate pastor on Sept. 1, 2014. During the past six years, she has been a valuable member of the pastoral staff and leadership team. She graduated from Lutheran School of Theology Chicago class of 2013.

She has a bachelor of science in psychology from the University of Maryland University College class of 2007. Wassell was ordained into the ministry at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Belleville on Aug. 9, 2014, and formally installed as associate pastor at Faith Lutheran Church, presided over by Bishop S. John Roth of the Central/Southern Illinois Synod of the ELCA, on Aug. 24, 2014. At a special congregational meeting Aug. 16, Wassell was approved by the members of Faith Lutheran Church to become the next senior pastor.

She was formally installed as senior pastor Nov. 8 at a special worship service at Faith Lutheran Church presided over by Bishop Roth. The community and congregation at Faith Lutheran Church welcome Wassell to her new role as senior pastor. Wassell’s family includes her husband, Kevin, and children, Garrett, Abigail and Julian.