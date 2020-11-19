O’Fallon Around Town — Nov. 26 edition

Noon Thursday, Nov. 26, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Nov. 26

▪ Seventh annual Free Thanksgiving Luncheon — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p..m. Faith Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. The Thanksgiving Feast committee will serve curb-side-to-go. Reservations are not required. Open to all residents of Shiloh, O’Fallon and Scott AFB. Donated food and cash donations not used for this event will be given to the O’Fallon and Shiloh food pantries. 618-235-1588 or ofallonthanksgiving@gmail.com.

▪ Wisper Internet Food Drive — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Friday, Dec. 4. 9711 Fuesser Road, Mascoutah. Items needed: sugar, cooking oil, BBQ sauce, ketchup, applesauce, chicken and beef broth, mayonnaise, cream style corn, any type of soup, jelly, saltine crackers, graham crackers. Proceeds will to go local food banks.

▪ ‘BELIEVE! The Polar Express Experience’ — Through Wednesday, Dec. 30. By timed ticket reservation only. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Experience the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the beloved children’s book. Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9. For tickets and information: stlthepolarexpressride.com

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

Friday, Nov. 27

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

Saturday, Nov. 28

▪ Lunch Under the Lights — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20. St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. Enjoy an ala cart lunch in the beautifully decorated Grand Hall at St. Louis Union Station along with award-winning light shows on the barrel-vaulted ceiling. Reservations are strongly recommended for seatings of four or six at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. stlouisunionstation.com/holiday-events

Tuesday, Dec. 1

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, East Community Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Must be 16 years of age, feeling healthy and well the day of the blood drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided to all donors. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Traveling Salvation Show: A Virtual #GIVINGTUESDAY Show — 7 p.m. Online event. Good times never felt so good. An up-tempo, rock-oriented tribute to the legendary Neil Diamond will have you dancing in your seat and singing along to his classic hits. For information or a virtual ticket: thehett.com

Wednesday, Dec. 2

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Dec. 3

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O’Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Road, O’Fallon. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.