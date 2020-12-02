New director of community development called a ‘tremendous leader’

After spending seven years as assistant community development director, Justin Randall can hit the ground running now that he has been promoted to the head of the department.

As the new director of community development, he will coordinate planning and zoning, building and inspections and code enforcement for O’Fallon. He replaced Ted Shekell, who retired on Nov. 20 after serving the city for 23 years.

Mayor Herb Roach said Randall will be a “tremendous leader” of the department.

“Many in the community already know Justin to be a very capable planner and an important member of the O’Fallon team,” he said.

Randall is certified through the American Institute of Certified Planners. A native of north-central Indiana, he moved to Missouri in 2005 to begin an internship. He worked as a planner in Jefferson County before being hired by O’Fallon in 2013.

“He’s a good man and will do an excellent job,” Shekell said before his last day.

Randall, 36, earned a bachelor’s degree in urban planning and development from Ball State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Indiana State University.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the citizens of O’Fallon and city staff as the Director of Community Development. It is an exciting time to be in O’Fallon, with our continued growth, reinvestment in the Downtown District and so many great things going on, I look forward to working with the community,” Randall said.

He praised Shekell for allowing him to take on more responsibility as he got closer to retirement.

“He’s been awesome,” he said.

Randall and his wife, Sarah, have been married for six years. They have a daughter, Amelia, who will be 4 years old in March.

Randall said they went through training in 2017 to become foster parents. Amelia was placed with them as an infant, and after going through a process, they adopted her May 1, 2019.

O’Fallon’s development

During a recent interview, Randall talked about projects going on in the city, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

“People are still calling us. It’s an active scene. We have to navigate some things, but there is still a lot of interest,” he said.

O’Fallon now stretches from Exits 14 to 21 on Interstate 64, Randall noted.

“We’re running out of space,” he said, pointing out that the density is due to one and two-story buildings.

One of the projects that has been going “gangbusters” is The Shoppes at Richland Creek, he said.

“Holy cow! They started two weeks before the COVID-19 shutdown. Building permits were issued,” he said. A number of fast-food and fast-casual franchises are being constructed there, including Popeye’s, Chicken Salad Chick, Five Guys, Taco Bell, Burger King and Wing Stop.

Randall is enthusiastic about the continued growth of the revitalized Downtown District.

“It’s been one of my favorite things to watch it grow,” he said. “It’s pretty remarkable. The business owners are really gung-ho about working together and developing downtown, from the quality of buildings and the types of businesses.”

The O’Fallon Station has been a big component in growing a sense of community downtown, he said.

But the biggest development to be a game-changer is now underway at Reider Road. In the coming months, as O’Fallon furnishes sewer lines and St. Clair County improves roads, Mid-America Commerce Center has the potential to make a big impact.

“That area is the key to the next wave of development. It’s going to be exciting to see,” he said.

Here are Randall’s answers to the Progress’ “Someone You Should Know” questions:

Do you have words to live by?

“I didn’t get to where I am today without thinking about where I will be tomorrow.”

What is the last book that you read?

“Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man’s Fundamentals for Delicious Living” by Nick Offerman

What do you do for fun and relaxation?

“Love to play golf, although most of the time I don’t know why because it may be the most frustrating thing in my life!”

What is the usual state of your desktop?

“Fairly clean, but with a lot of sticky notes, which is my method for staying organized.”

What did you want to do career-wise when you were growing up?

“This is going to sound a little ridiculous, but I always had some type of development in mind from a young age, using my Tonka trucks in the sandbox to build roads, buildings and neighborhoods.”

What do you think is your most outstanding characteristic?

“I really try to listen to as many viewpoints possible to come up the best path forward.”

What irritates you most?

“Oh goodness, I would have to say people not being open to change.”

What type of music do you listen to?

“I would have to say that I dabble in a little bit of everything.”

What do you like most about your job?

“I love the fact that everyday provides a new opportunity to help O’Fallon become the best city possible.”

If you were independently wealthy, what would you be doing?

“Developing great mixed-use developments in downtown areas and playing a lot of golf!”

When they make a movie of your life, who would play you?

“My favorite character of all-time, Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman on the television show “Parks and Recreation”).”

If you were stranded on a deserted island, what would you have with you?

“My best friend in life, my wife Sarah. We have been through so many ups and downs and have found out how important she is in my life.”