O’Fallon couple publishes book to help kids handle their emotions

Odell Mitchell Jr. and his wife, Linda, have published a book on how to help children deal with their feelings: “How Are You Today? A Celebration of Children’s Emotions.” Odell Mitchell Jr.

While it has been a tough year for everyone, children, in particular, may have had their social and emotional health affected as they adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why Linda and Odell Mitchell Jr. have published a book on how to help children deal with their feelings: “How Are You Today? A Celebration of Children’s Emotions.”

Linda Mitchell, a former teacher, said it’s important to ask children questions. Are they scared? Frustrated? Sad? Angry?

“They probably are feeling all of those emotions,” Linda Mitchell said. “I think now is the time that families really need this book, because it helps kids talk about how they’re feeling with all that’s going on around them. Their whole world has been disrupted.”

Linda, founder of the nonprofit Metro East Literacy Project, and Odell Jr., an award-winning photojournalist now retired from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, have lived in O’Fallon since their two children were little. They have a son, Odell Mitchell III, who is known as Mickey, who is an attorney living in Chicago. Their daughter, Aviva Jaye, is a musician who lives in New York City.

Their photos are used to illustrate the emotions in the book.

Odell said about his photography approach: “You just let the kids be normal, don’t pose them, and catch them doing what they’re doing.”

A photo documents history, he said.

“I like taking photos of more spontaneous things,” he said.

While his children were growing up, he captured their lives, moments big and small. When they graduated from college, he gave them a photo album filled with those pictures.

Book designed for younger children

In an effort to teach kids to name their feelings, this children’s book on emotions is aimed at educators, counselors and parents, and is geared toward a pre-kindergarten through elementary school audience.

“Asking ‘How are you today?’ is a conversation starter,” Linda Mitchell said.

The book has multicultural images of children and emojis on each page that capture a range of emotions from A-to-Z (from Athletic to Zany). It has a vocabulary list and discussion guide. To engage children in conversation, there is an interactive question following an emotion.

For example, one page shows a child sitting in a dentist chair looking up at the lamp. The text reads: “I’m feeling nervous. What makes you feel nervous?”

Linda Mitchell said the book was a 10-year journey, and she refers to the new version as “2.0.” She said it is part 2 of original work in 2010 and 2012.

They also had a gallery exhibit at the Sheldon and at Blackburn College, where Odell has taught photography since 2008.

“It’s a dream come true – for a long time,” Linda said.

The cover and interior redesigns were done by Monica Thomas for TLCBookDesign.com.

“I am happy with the cover. You can name those emotions,” Linda said. “It’s exciting that in the back of the book, there are discussion points where you can sit down and have a conversation. I love the interaction notes – you can open up a whole conversation. It’s wonderful.”

Odell said with remote learning at schools, kids aren’t making new friends, and perhaps the book will help children reconnect with friends made before the pandemic, and also with new people.

As an educator, Linda said she specialized in SEL, which is social and emotional learning.

“That is a hot topic in education. Research shows that one of the greatest predictors of a child’s success in school is their social and emotional health,” she said.

“We tell kids to ‘use their words.’ I am hoping the vocabulary list in the book will help them communicate better,” she said. “This also helps kids relate to each other. They recognize a face that’s sad. They learn empathy.”

Linda Mitchell is a passionate advocate for reading. Through the Metro East Literacy Project, she has helped get books into shelters, hospitals, living facilities and other places.

“I loved to read when I was a little girl. I learned my grandmother couldn’t read or write as an adult. That inspired me,” she said.

After retiring from her teaching career, Linda continues to be a literacy and parent engagement consultant. Now she is an author hoping to make a difference in people’s literacy journey.

The Mitchells are currently working on two books they hope will be available next year: “Love Me Always, A Celebration of Children Growing Up” and “What Can I Do? A Celebration of Children Learning.”

“They are filled with real experiences,” Linda said.

These are part of a Photographic Celebration series. Odell said he believes strongly in taking family photos, for it tells your history.

“I tell my students to quit taking selfies all the time. Take photos of your family, your generation. You’re documenting your family history,” he said.

For more information

The book “A Celebration of Children’s Emotions” is available in print and e-book formats on Amazon.

Visit www.lindamitchellbooks.com to learn more about SEL videos, other DVDs, a blog and numerous resources.