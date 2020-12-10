O’Fallon Around Town — Dec. 17 edition

Noon Thursday, Dec. 17, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Dec. 17

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Christmas Wonderland Light Display — 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Sunday, Dec. 27. Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton. Each night visitors can turn off their car headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene of Christmas Wonderland. Returning light displays include Disney’s Frozen, an updated Snoopy display and the 12 Days of Christmas. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, including displays of Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for the kids are featured. Admission is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. 800-258-6645 or christmaswonderlandalton.com

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ ‘BELIEVE! The Polar Express Experience’ — Through Wednesday, Dec. 30. By timed ticket reservation only. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Experience the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the beloved children’s book. Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9. For tickets and information: stlthepolarexpressride.com

▪ 51st annual Way of Lights Christmas Display — Through Thursday, Dec. 31. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Over 1 million white lights are featured along a 1.5-mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem. Camel, donkey and pony rides, petting zoo, kettle corn, grab-n-go food. Carriage rides by reservation at 314-621-3334. Rides are available Sunday through Friday. For more information: snows.org/wayoflights

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Friday, Dec. 18

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

Saturday, Dec. 19

▪ Live From The Sheldon: ‘Winter Wonderland’ — 7 p.m. Free streaming concert event. St. Louis musical theatre favorites Zoe Vonder Haar, John Flack, Ben Nordstrom, Emily Kuhn and Steve Neale celebrate the holidays with the festive sounds of the season! Join some of St. Louis’ finest singers for this fun-filled, fast-paced program of winter and holiday favorites, old and new, including “Let it Snow,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Let it Go,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “The Christmas Song” and many more. To watch, follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages or subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels. TheSheldon.org

Tuesday, Dec. 22

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

▪ The Bach Society of Saint Louis: Christmas Candlelight Concert — 7 p.m. Virtual event. Reimagined as a virtual event, you now have a unique and exciting opportunity to bring the magic of the Christmas Candlelight Concert right into your own home. This festive, memorable event will feature some of your favorite carols and is sure to leave you filled with joy and holiday cheer. Tickets start at $15 per household or device. For tickets and information: bachsociety.org/christmas