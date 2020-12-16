O’Fallon Around Town — Oct. 24 edition

Noon Thursday, Dec. 24, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Dec. 24

▪ Christmas Wonderland Light Display — 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Sunday, Dec. 27. Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton. Each night visitors can turn off their car headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene of Christmas Wonderland. Returning light displays include Disney’s Frozen, an updated Snoopy display and the 12 Days of Christmas. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, including displays of Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for the kids are featured. Admission is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. 800-258-6645 or christmaswonderlandalton.com

▪ ‘BELIEVE! The Polar Express Experience’ — Through Wednesday, Dec. 30. By timed ticket reservation only. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Experience the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the beloved children’s book. Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9. For tickets and information: stlthepolarexpressride.com

▪ 51st annual Way of Lights Christmas Display — Through Thursday, Dec. 31. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Over 1 million white lights are featured along a 1.5-mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem. Camel, donkey and pony rides, petting zoo, kettle corn, grab-n-go food. Carriage rides by reservation at 314-621-3334. Rides are available Sunday through Friday. For more information: snows.org/wayoflights

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Saturday, Dec. 26

▪ Katie McGrath: Garth and Friends in Low Places — 8 p.m. Livestream event. Katie McGrath became a country music fan in 1990 when the release of Garth Brooks’ album, “No Fences,” coincided with her move to Dallas, Texas. “It was impossible to turn on the radio or walk into a store without hearing Garth Brooks. I went with the tide and became a believer.” McGrath’s new show shares her favorites from that purely American genre, including Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Tammy Wynette and others. In her usual fashion, Katie will weave the songs around stories from her gypsy life in St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, Dallas and New York. Tickets are $20 for the livestream event. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Tish Haynes Keys: The Night After Christmas — 8 p.m. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. “The Voice” finalist Tish Haynes Keys closes out the final week of this crazy year with her first Holiday Show. This inspired performer, St. Louis’s own, serenades you with some of your favorite holiday tunes, R&B and Gospel. With a stellar band: pianist Phil Graves, bassman Shawn Taylor, saxophonist Corey Allen, and percussionist Drew Exum. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance; $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Monday, Dec. 28

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tri Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drury Inn O’Fallon, 1118 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.