O’Fallon awards 54 O’Fallon businesses with small business relief grants

The city of O’Fallon has awarded 54 O’Fallon businesses with a Small Business Relief Grant.

The city received $750,000 from the state of Illinois to provide direct payments to small businesses that have experienced significant disruption or temporary closure (a “business interruption”) of their business attributable to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Businesses were awarded from $7,500-$25,000 depending on their size and number of employees,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “The businesses that were awarded grant funds were some of the hardest hit by COVID-19, these include hotels, retail, and restaurants.”

Grants were awarded to businesses to help address the cost of business interruption including fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, lost sales, lost opportunities, and other working capital expenses that could have been recognized had the COVID-19 pandemic not occurred. Priority was be given to targeted small businesses including restaurants and bars, spas and salons, retail stores, and businesses within the tourism and hospitality industry.

For the purpose of this program, small businesses were considered privately owned or sole proprietor businesses that have a small staff size. Applications were accepted at https://www.ofallonillinois.org/ofallon-small-business-relief-fund/ from Nov. 12-Dec. 4.

Overall, 24 businesses did not receive grant funding because they did not meet the criteria for eligibility.