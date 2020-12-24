O’Fallon Around Town — Dec. 31 edition

Noon Thursday, Dec. 31, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Dec. 31

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Saturday, Jan. 2

▪ Virtual Eagle Ice Festival — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live on the Audubon Center at Riverlands Facebook page. Meet an American Bald Eagle up close and virtually; watch ice carvers create an eagle out of a block of ice; learn eagle watching tips; enjoy a Do It Yourself Eagle Craft and more during this year’s Virtual Eagle Fest. A variety of panels and information sessions will be held throughout the four-hour event. For detailed information: facebook.com/events/3517315351693056.

Sunday, Jan. 3

▪ 62nd annual Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. American Legion, 1022 Vandalia Ave., Collinsville. Buy – sell – trade. Coins, currency, gold and silver, bullion, jewelry and more. Barbecue available by Sons of the American Legion. Admission is $1 donation. All are welcome. Sponsored by Dupo Coin Club. 618-407-1994 or metroeastmoney@charter.net

Monday, Jan. 4

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. St. Clare School, 214 W. Third St., O’Fallon. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 5 & Tuesday, Jan. 12

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This two-part class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

Wednesday, Jan. 6

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Jan. 7

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd, O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Fee: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.