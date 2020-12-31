Military retiree from O’Fallon dives into projects to help others

Michael Horsey and his wife, Deanna, knew they would return to the area after he retired from the Air Force. That was in 2016, and since that time, he has turned his second chapter into a mission-driven routine.

He founded Mission 2819, which is an O’Fallon-based nonprofit organization, in February 2017, inspired to find people to partner with and worthy projects to support. Whether it’s local or somewhere else in the world, he enjoys having an opportunity to make things better.

“The military instills that commitment, to do something in the community,” he said.

His recent “Operation Christmas Cheer” is a case in point.

He organized delivery of 36 Christmas care packages to teachers and staff at First Baptist Academy in O’Fallon as a gesture of gratitude from the community during a pandemic-challenged school year.

“We wanted to do something special for our teachers, to bring them a little Christmas Cheer. My OTHS-graduated kids are no longer in school, but I always hold a deep respect for the important job teachers do and the influence they have on our kids. Teachers define our country’s future. In these challenging times, this token of appreciation seemed right,” Horsey said.

Mission 2819 partnered with 13 O’Fallon small businesses: Art Gecko, Beyond the Wall Painting, Bike Surgeon, Flamentco’s The Place, FM Designs, Furchild, The Happy Bakery, Nitro Salsa, Parent Teacher Tools & Toys, Pawsitively Happy Pet Services, Peel Wood Fired Pizza, Red Door Realty Group and TC’s Treats.

“They were very excited to participate and recognize the teachers. It has been a tough year for small businesses, but they still donated everything from gift cards to special discounts to unique items for the packages,” he said.

Maggie Pauley, a sixth generation O’Fallonite and owner of Pawsitively Happy Pet Services, told him: “We hope it helps give the teachers some holiday cheer!”

When the gifts were delivered Dec. 18, FBA Administrator Jackye Biehl was thrilled.

“I’m blown away. These packages are amazing. The teachers are going to be so surprised. It’s a blessing to them after this challenging semester,” Biehl said.

Horsey could be described as a mover and shaker. After retiring as a logistics officer, he uses his expertise in strategic planning to contact people and get things done.

While he has participated in multiple local projects, he has been involved in international philanthropy as well. He has supported the work of Bengali Christians in Bangladesh and has done residential construction work in poor border communities in Texas.

After a trip to south Texas was recently canceled, he decided to see what he could do for local teachers this holiday season. He realized there was only time for a smaller effort and set about to see what he could gather.

“I was just overwhelmed by the response. Even with the rough year they had, business owners said, ‘This is what we can do.’ It was pretty amazing,” Horsey said.

He is also the administrator of the O’Fallon IL Facebook page, taking it over from the originator who moved away. He likes to highlight the positive in the community.

Horsey, who is from southern Missouri, entered the Air Force after college. He was stationed at Scott Air Force Base once before.

He and his wife, Deanna, who grew up in South St. Louis County, have two grown children. Their daughter, Amanda, graduated from West Point, and is an artillery officer at Fort Lewis near Tacoma, Wash. Their son, Andrew, who graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, is in the medical technology field.

Horsey said finding ways to help people is part of his nature. His parents are on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Branson, Missouri.

He also loves to travel. Both he and his wife have set foot in all 50 states.

For more information on Mission 2819, visit their Facebook page: fb.com/GoMission2819.

Here is the Someone You Should Know survey:

Do you have words to live by?

“Giddy up! Those two simple words define my life pretty well. The rest are Biblically based thoughts and lessons.”

Whom do you most admire?

“My wife Deanna, and my parents David and Cathy.”

If you could spend time with a famous person, past or present, whom would it be?

“Jesus. He’s it. I’m not too enamored with “famous people.” I’d rather spend time with two “ordinary people” like my parents, who lived their lives with extraordinary love, and learn from them.”

What is the last book that you read?

“Define ‘read.’ Last book would be the Bible and C.S. Lewis’ “Mere Christianity,” but I was just reading some references. Last novel is a James Patterson series, ‘Women’s Murder Club.’”

What do you do for fun and relaxation?

“Travel. My wife and I both became ‘All Staters’ this year each visiting our 50th state, something only 0.5% of Americans have attained. I’ve also visited 33 countries and would have visited 7 more this year if not for the pandemic travel ban. When not traveling, I am hiking, biking, playing with my three Jack Russells, and doing a wide variety of construction projects or maintaining my property.”

What is the usual state of your desktop?

“Organized clutter.”

What did you want to do career-wise when you were growing up?

“Physician, surgeon. As a kid, I would read medical encyclopedias. I earned an undergrad in biochemistry and was accepted to medical school — then my life path changed drastically by choice and I began my military career.”

What do you think is your most outstanding characteristic?

“According to a few people who know me well: 1. Integrity; 2. Tenacity; 3. Work ethic.”

What irritates you most?

“Disrespectfulness.”

What type of music do you listen to?

“90% country; 10% Christian rock, 80s, and classical.”

What do you like most about your job?

“Being retired. I retired from the military four years ago and decided to just take advantage of what life offers. In my retirement, I started a property investment company, renovating houses, rentals, etc. I also founded a nonprofit organization. It’s great enjoyment to choose what’s before me.”

If you were independently wealthy, what would you be doing?

“Same as I’m doing now, I just wouldn’t have several mortgages and car loans.”

When they make a movie of your life, who would play you?

“Me. Nobody can do me quite like I can. Besides, one of me is punishment enough for everyone else.”

If you were stranded on a deserted island, what would you have with you?

“An orangutan.”